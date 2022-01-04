Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    To No Surprise, UW's Bookie Radley-Hiles Turns to NFL Draft

    The Oklahoma transfer played just 11 games for a disappointing Husky team.

    Consider him a closed book.

    Defensive back Bernard "Bookie" Radley-Hiles' brief stay at the University of Washington came to an end on Tuesday with his social-media announcement, none too surprising, that he will enter the upcoming NFL draft.

    The Oklahoma transfer will pass up his remaining eligibility, same as cornerback Trent McDuffie, with fellow cornerback Kyler Gordon expected to offer a similar pronouncement fairly soon. 

    Thus one of the nation's better secondaries will disassemble for the most part, seemingly wasted in a 4-8 season that cost the Huskies a coaching staff and sent several players to the draft or the transfer portal. As a testament to their talent, each of these three coverage defensive backs received first-team All-Pac-12 accolades from some media outlet. 

    From Inglewood, California, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Radley-Hiles was one of the more unique players to pull on a Husky uniform in recent seasons. UW teammates gravitated to him at practice while media members found him interesting to listen to with his thoughtful answers in the group interview sessions.

    After starting for three seasons with the Sooners, he carried himself with a noticeable swagger. Almost professorial in approach, he explained how he came to the UW because it had a reputation for preparing defensive backs for pro football careers.

    Radley-Hiles started 9 of the 11 games he played for the Huskies. He finished with 46 tackles, including 5 for lost yardage and 2 sacks, intercepted a pass, broke up 4, had 3 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

    Read More

    While the Huskies welcome this veteran Oklahoma player with open arms, there was the prevailing feeling that they greatly squandered their good fortune by failing to win with him. 

    Radley-Hiles effectively replaced NFL-bound Elijah Molden as the UW nickelback and wasn't afraid to hit anyone. He sat out the Oregon State game after getting banged up. 

    He was such a highly thought of player when he arrived the UW sought and received permission for him to wear No. 44, which is one of three retired football numbers.

    Bookie Radley-Hiles and Trent McDuffie are both headed for the NFL draft.

    Bookie Radley-Hiles and Trent McDuffie had a mutual respect.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Bookie Radley-Hiles and Cam Williams lay out Oregon's Jaylon Redd.
    Football

    To No Surprise, UW's Bookie Radley-Hiles Turns to NFL Draft

    49 seconds ago
    Grady Gross (20), who has a UW offer, recently played in the All-American Bowl.
    Recruiting

    UW Offers Arizona Kicker Who Rarely Misses

    1 hour ago
    Jyaire Hill, a cornerback from Kankakee, Illinois, has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Illinois Cornerback With Fast Feet and Sweet Tooth

    3 hours ago
    Pete Kaligis, former UW guard, has joined the WSU coaching staff.
    Husky Legends

    Pete Kaligis, UW National Championship OG, Has New Coaching Job

    3 hours ago
    Terrell Brown scores 2 of his 28 points.
    Basketball

    Huskies Push Arizona for 32 Minutes Before Giving In

    19 hours ago
    Jayvon Thomas has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Dallas-area Cornerback from State Title Team

    22 hours ago
    Terrell Bynum gets behind the Arizona secondary and scores.
    Football

    Terrell Bynum Runs Pac-12 Out Route, Joins Trojans

    23 hours ago
    Josh Conerly has narrowed his choices to six.
    Recruiting

    Conerly's Pick 6: Rainier Beach Lineman Names Finalists

    Jan 3, 2022