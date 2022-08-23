To No Surprise, UW Names Penix as Starting Quarterback

Without much mystery, new University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday named Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. as his starting quarterback, settling the position 11 days before the season opener against Kent State.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound junior from Tampa, Florida, won the job over sophomore Dylan Morris, the incumbent and a two-year starter, and redshirt freshman Sam Huard, who was the starter against Washington State in the Apple Cup last November.

The three players were given equal repetitions to claim the job throughout spring practice and fall camp. They went through 40 practices altogether before the quarterbacks were notified of the decision on Monday and the rest of the team was told on Tuesday.

Penix was considered the leading candidate all along after working closely with DeBoer previously at Indiana in 2019 and running the spread offense being installed.

"He's just had a really great camp," the coach said of Penix. "He's been consistent from the start of spring ball to where he is now. He's done a great job in earning it."

Penix becomes the first transfer quarterback in four decades to come in and immediately win the UW job since Don James brought in Warren Moon in 1975 and Tom Porras in 1978, both junior-college players.

In 2018, former Husky coach Chris Petersen welcomed Georgia quarterback transfer Jacob Eason to the program, but the Lake Stevens, Washington, product sat out the season per the old transfer rules.

DeBoer said Morris would be the back-up initially, followed by Huard, and was careful to handle a delicate situation.

"I know the Husky fans, and Husky Nation, know DMo and Sam and have seen them play," said the coach, who cited their improved play under the direction of his staff. "I can tell you these two guys are different quarterbacks."

Penix arrived in Seattle last January shortly after DeBoer was hired, transferring from Indiana, where he was a four-year player and three-year starter when he wasn't injured.

A hard-luck quarterback, Penix suffered season-ending shoulder or knee injuries in each of his four seasons in the Big Ten.

He also finished 12-5 as the Hoosiers starter, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020, threw five touchdown passes at Ohio State, completed 20 consecutive passes against Michigan State and led Indiana to victories over Penn State, Michigan State and the Spartans.

With opening opponent Kent State a member of the MAC, Penix previously helped Indiana to a pair of victories over Ball State from the same conference. He came off the bench to cement a 38-10 win in 2018 and was the starter when he led Indiana to a 34-23 decision over the same team to open the 2019 season.

