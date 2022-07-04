Top 10 Husky Football Wins Against the Big Ten

Donnie Moore, last we heard, lives quietly in Southern California, nearly six full decades removed from doing the unimaginable on a college football field.

Ask him if he thinks the University of Washington football team belongs in the Big Ten?

On Oct. 1, 1966, the Huskies turned the 5-foot-8, 210-pound Moore loose on the Ohio State Buckeyes on a rainy afternoon in Ohio Stadium in Columbus and you've never seen 80,241 people turn so deadly silent so quickly and stay that way.

The junior running back from Tacoma, Washington, had his way with the usually fearsome Big Ten team coached by the demanding Woody Hayes, taking no prisoners.

Moore rushed 30 times for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 38-22 Husky victory that was as punishing as any in the 133-year history of the program.

He ran for 20 yards the first time he touched the ball, 21 the third time and 47 yards and a touchdown on his last carry.

Many years later, Moore had a ready explanation for what happened that day in the Midwest.

"We got down and dirty in the trenches," he said, "and then we broke their spirits."

Donnie Moore, shown here against Ohio State in Seattle, ran all over the Buckeyes in Columbus the following season in 1966. Raley

As the Big Ten and the UW spend the Fourth of July holiday trying to decide if they're a good match for each other, we revisit the Huskies' 10 greatest outings against this storied conference.

BIG TEN BLACK EYES, UW-DELIVERED

1) 1966, UW 38, at Ohio State 22 — Never heard of Donnie Moore? He wore No. 40 because Gale Sayers was his idol. He was the older cousin of NFL and Oregon standout Ahmad Rashad, also known as Bobby Moore. He played only three more weeks for the UW following this game before he was dismissed from the team for what was termed a training infraction. No matter what Moore did, who cuts the second coming of Earl Campbell from your team?

2) 1992, UW 34, Michigan 14 — This Rose Bowl beatdown enabled Don James and the Huskies to share a national championship with Miami, which was overly generous on college football's behalf. Sorry Dennis Erickson, but your Hurricanes wouldn't have come within two touchdowns of this UW team. Steve Emtman was sick but overly dominant. Mario Bailey did his Heisman pose. The Huskies finished 12-0 and No. 1. Will it ever happen again?

3) 1960, UW 44, Wisconsin 8 — This was the day the Huskies no longer put up with any more of that Big Ten superiority stuff. They came into the Rose Bowl as the underdog and turned into a pit bull, tearing at everyone's pant legs. UW quarterback Bob Schloredt and running back George Fleming, who each died within the last three years, were named co-MVPs in a game that brought the West Coast a ton of respect.

4) 1986, at UW 40, Ohio State 7 — CBS-TV national broadcast. Two evenly matched teams. Yet one with a decided attitude advantage on this afternoon. UW players still like to recall how defensive coordinator Jim Lambright was ready to go when everyone took the field for warm-ups and he spotted the Buckeyes stretching. "There they are, men! There they are!" Lambright screamed. "Pick one out and kick his mother-bleeping bleep!"

5) 1970, at UW 42, Michigan State 16 — The Sonny Sixkiller era began with this game, with a brash Native American quarterback from Oregon making his first start and leading the way. This Husky sophomore sensation also was ready to go well before kickoff. "I remember standing on the field, looking at the sunshine and the lake, and Duffy Daugherty ran by in warm-ups, with all that gray hair," Sixkiller said of the Spartans coach. "I said, 'Duffy, you're going down today. We're going to kick your butt.' Then I thought, 'Wow, what did I just say?' But that was my attitude back then." On his fourth play, Sonny let loose with a 59-yard TD pass and the rout was on.

6) 1961, UW 17, Minnesota 7 — The Huskies won consecutive Rose Bowls, upsetting the nation's top-ranked team in Pasadena. All-American quarterback Bob Schloredt broke his collarbone against UCLA and missed five games, but he came back for this one and was named MVP again.

7) 1978, UW 27, Michigan 20 — This Rose Bowl game secured Don James as a Husky coaching legend as he pulled out all stops to upset the Wolverines with a team that began the season 1-3. Reverses. Fake punts. Two late game-saving interceptions.

8) 1971, at UW 38, Purdue 35 — This was Sixkiller's favorite game at the UW. An absolute shootout. It was him and now ESPN broadcaster Gary Danielson slinging 71 passes and putting up 73 points. Sixkiller finished with 387 yards passing, with his 33-yard TD pass to Tommy Scott with 2:29 left to play deciding things.

9) 2001, UW 34, Purdue 24 — Marques Tuiasosopo was better than Drew Brees in this Rose Bowl quarterback match-up, throwing and running for touchdowns and earning game MVP honors as Rick Neuheisel's team finished 11-1.

10) 1984, UW 20, at Michigan 11 — Husky safety Jimmy Rodgers had a career day before 103,072 people in Ann Arbor, intercepting a pass, recovering a fumble, knocking down two passes and sacking Jim Harbaugh, then the Michigan quarterback and now the Wolverines coach. Rodgers admittedly hit Harbaugh so far out of bounds that legendary Michigan coach Bob Schembechler came over in a hurry and called the overly aggressive UW defensive back every cuss word he'd ever heard.

Think the Huskies aren't ready for the Big Ten?

Think again.

