Top 3 Preforming Former Huskies in Fantasy Football

The biggest names and best talent that comes from the University of Washington and gets transitioned into the NFL are the dominate defensive players. Examples are Budda Baker, Shaq Thompson, Vita Vea and Kevin King, to name a few. While they're the most popular, that doesn't mean that Washington can't and doesn't produce offensive players.

Keeping up with how former Huskies are doing in the NFL can be somewhat challenging, especially since there are a large amount of them, and many of their games are not always available for everyone to watch

If you play Fantasy Football or simply just like to stay up to date with all things Washington-related, I look at the top three highest-performing former Huskies in Fantasy Football through the first two-plus weeks. I also give my opinion if you should add any of them to your roster if you have not done so already, and even start or sit any of them.

Drew Sample - TE Cincinnati Bengals

Drew Sample caught just five passes on six targets for 30 yards in nine games (two starts) in his rookie season. He was drafted mostly as a blocking tight end. But, Joe Burrow likes utilizing his tight ends as receivers and with the absence of Tyler Eifert in the Cincinnati Bengals franchise, arrows and snaps are all pointing upwards for Sample. In Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he was targeted only once and caught the pass for 7 yards, but saw more action in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, where he caught seven of nine targeted passes for 45 yards and compiled a still impressive 4.5 fantasy points. While he has become TE1 for the Bengals now that CJ Uzomah has been ruled out for the season, Sample is a big find. Consider starting mim when the Bengals play teams with a poor passing defense.

Marvin Hall - WR Detroit Lions

Marvin Hall may be only a second-string wide receiver, but he makes his snaps count with decent fantasy numbers. His first couple seasons in the NFL were slightly unproductive, but since finding a new home with the Detroit Lions last year, he's put up 261 receiving yards and a touchdown on only seven receptions. So far in 2020, Hall is up to 50 receiving yards and one touchdown on only two catches. That puts him at 11 fantasy points for the season so far ,which isn’t bad. If you’re in a PPR league, I probably wouldn’t start him against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, but he's always good for some points.

Myles Gaskin - RB Miami Dolphins

While he only had 24.4 points in all of fantasy last season, Myles Gaskin was up to 14.8 points after only two games entering Thursday night's game in Jacksonville. He even made it in the top 10 for ESPN SportsCenter’s play of the week. In week one, he caught four of his four targeted passes for 26 yards and ran for 40 yards against new England. Last week he caught six of seven targeted passes for 36 yards and rushed for 46 yards to put up 8.2 fantasy points. He had his most productive game yet in Week 3, rushing for 66 yards and catching five passes for 29 more yards. He's of great value for fantasy players, especially in PPR leagues. Gaskin has made himself RB1 for the Miami Dolphins and is an ideal player to start in the flex position going forward.