Position U: Sports Illustrated Reveals Top Tight-End Schools

Tight ends represent a highly valued commodity at the college football level. These are two-ply players, required to block and catches passes.

A program like Washington uses a pair of them almost at all times.

It's an extra dimension that's a must for the college game's best teams.

Sports Illustrated's Reid Foster had spotlighted the schools that have enjoyed the most success in ferreting out the top players at this position over the past decade.

He used NFL draft position, quantity of draftees, awards received and more to determine which college teams might best be described as Tight End U. See who sets the highest bar for this position across the college landscape.

Spoiler alert: a Pac-12 school tops this collection of high tight-end producers. Another school is tied for fifth.

Can you name them?

In Seattle, the Washington Huskies have had considerable success with this position, sending players such as Darrell Daniels, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Josh Perkins, Will Dissly, Drew Sample and soon Hunter Bryant to the NFL in the past 10 years.

Unfortunately, Seferian-Jenkins has struggled with long-term substance abuse issues that curtailed his pro-football ascension and knocked him out of the league. He had the talent and size to be a perennial All-Pro.

Originally a defensive lineman at Washington, Dissly likewise has the potential to be an elite NFL player at tight end. Yet he's been plagued by injury that shortened his past two seasons with the Seahawks.

Bryant, who chose early draft entry in December after three seasons at Washington, has the capability to be a high-level tight end if he can avoid further injury.

He's a hybrid tight end and wide receiver type, supplying a skill set that few have. He could be one of the best to come out of the Pac-12.