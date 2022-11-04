Tracking Those Who Left Montlake, Before and After DeBoer Arrived

More than 30 University of Washington football players with eligibility checked out of the program in recent seasons, with 13 leaving following the coaching change to Kalen DeBoer, and some not voluntarily.

They exited largely because of playing time, but also for the downturn under Jimmy Lake and even more than one of them had football family reasons.

Just seven of them are starters for their new teams, yet edge rusher Laiatu Latu now at UCLA, leads the Pac-12 in sacks while coming off the bench. Six of the departing players haven't turned up on a football roster again.

Some wouldn't be faulted if they felt a tinge of remorse for leaving because they clearly had it better in Montlake.

After eight games, here's where everyone stands this season in their post-Husky careers.

HUSKIES WHO LEFT

Miki Ah You, LB, unknown — He left shortly following the 2021 spring game and went home to Hawaii. He had a knee injury as a high school senior that might have robbed him of elite talent.

Caleb Berry, RB, Incarnate Word — The Texas running back spent one season in Seattle and left when he wasn't a good fit for the new DeBoer/Grubb offense. At his new school, he's appeared in 3 games and rushed 6 times for 16 yards and a touchdown. He scored the last points in a 64-29 victory over Southern Illinois in UIW's opener on a 3-yard run.

Tristan Brown, P, unknown — He spent two seasons with the Huskies but never played, and then left following spring ball. With the job open and in need of a replacement for Race Porter, he likely was told that he wasn't going to get it.

Logan Bruce, OT, Portland State — The former Husky lineman played in two games in 2021 for the Big Sky team and has made five appearances this season, all in a reserve role.

Draco Bynum, DT, unknown — He appeared in a handful of UW games before the DeBoer staff took over and departed shortly after spring ball ended, encouraged to do so.

Terrell Bynum, WR, USC — Bynum went home to the Los Angeles area to help welcome in the Lincoln Riley era for the Trojans. It originally sounded good. Yet in a talent-rich receiver corps, he went from 19-game starter and a 65-catch career receiver in Montlake to a sub with 6 catches for 68 yards in six USC outings coming off the bench.

Josh Calvert, LB, Utah — He spent two seasons with the Huskies, had his career derailed by a major knee injury and never played. Things haven't gone much better for him in Salt Lake City. He's remained healthy, but has appeared in just one game last season and another outing this season.

Jacobe Covington, CB, USC — Covington, who last spring insisted he wasn't leaving Seattle and then did, presumably after getting beat out by UC Davis transfer Jordan Perryman, could have started and played a lot for the Huskies had he stuck around. He was that needed depth when the Huskies lost starters Mishael Powell and Perryman to injuries. For now, he's still a reserve for the Trojans, appearing in seven games and he's collected 8 tackles and 2 pass break-ups. He represents one of the biggest UW player losses, considering what happened to DeBoer's corners this season.

Ethan Garbers, QB, UCLA — Patiently waiting for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to use up his eligibility, Garbers has appeared in four games and completed 20 of 28 passes for 255 yards and 2 scores Bruins games in his second season in Westwood. He still has three seasons to play following this one.

Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State — It's still kind of hard to believe the Huskies let this guy get out of town. In a lone season for the UW and three more at Fresno State, he's a combined 597-for-885 passing totals, making him a nearly 70 percent thrower, for 7,472 yards and 55 touchdowns. He's just coming back after missing four games this season with a high ankle sprain and has totals of 109 for 150 passing for 1,248 yards and 7 scores.

Tim Horn, PK, Rice — Used only on kickoffs by the Huskies and unwilling to wait any longer for Peyton Henry to graduate, Horn headed for this Texas team ... where all he does is kickoffs.

Ty Jones, WR, Fresno State — In his second season while reunited with Haener on this Mountain West team, Jones has 6 catches for 61 yards as a reserve, this after hauling in 19 for 211 and a score as a starter in 2021.

Laiatu Latu, ER, UCLA — No one at the UW still is owning up to what looks to be a colossal blunder, forcing this exceptional pass rusher to medically retire and have to go elsewhere to play college football again. In eight games, he has 26 tackles, 9 for lost yards and a league-leading 7.5 sacks, plus 4 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and a pass break-up. DeBoer didn't know this guy was once part of the program until the season began. He does now.

Trey Lowe, RB, Oregon State — Lowe went from the Huskies as a wide receiver to OSU as a running back and now he's dealing with an injury that's limited him to one game this season. He rushed 7 times for 32 yards and 2 passes for 46 yards in the opener after a fairly productive 2021 season: 359 yards rushing and 200 receiving.

Cooper McDonald, LB, San Diego State — He transferred out to play next to his older brother, Caden, and they start side by side for the Aztecs. Cooper has 25 tackles, including 5 TFLs, and 5 quarterback hurries, 2 pass breakups and 2 fumble recoveries.

Emeka Megwa, RB, Oklahoma — One of the top recruits for Jimmy Lake, he arrived early at the UW, bypassing his senior year of high school after injuring a knee. He underwent at least two surgeries and never played. He might be damaged goods now. Either way, he's enrolled at Oklahoma, trying to reclaim what he once had.

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU — Imagine how this guy might look in a DeBoer/Grubb offense. However, he's playing at home for BYU for the second consecutive season, though sporadically this fall because of injuries. He's appeared in six of nine games and has 26 receptions for 382 yards and 3 scores.

Noa Ngalu, DT, unknown — He played in only a handful of games for Jimmy Lake's staff and then left following spring ball, possibly encouraged to do so. He turned to the junior-college ranks and plays for College of San Mateo in the Bay Area.

Ariel Ngata, LB, Sacramento State — Gone from Seattle for three seasons, he's played in six games this fall for the Big Sky team and logged 13 tackles, including 3 TFLs and 2 sacks, and has a quarterback hurry.

Austin Osborne, WR, Bowling Green — Unable to draw much time at the UW, Osborne headed to the MAC and led his team in receiving in 2021 with 64 catches for 546 yards and 2 scores. An injury, however, has sidelined him for every game so far this season.

Sawyer Racanelli, WR, Montana — After missing his senior high school season with a knee injury, Racanelli worked hard to get back in shape but he played only sparingly, causing him to leave. Racanelli blew another knee last spring and remains in recovery.

Mark Redman, TE, San Diego State — He became a starter for this Mountain West team after two seasons as a reserve at the UW, so he probably found what he was looking for. Yet he's not catching the ball much, with just 9 receptions for 80 yards in eight games.

Jackson Sirmon, LB, California — Sirmon left to play for his father, Bears defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, and it's hard for anyone to criticize him for that. He's played very well in this family setting, ranking third in the Pac-12 in tackles with 76, including 4.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks, plus an interception, 2 pass breakups and a forced fumble in eight games.

Jacob Sirmon, QB, Northern Colorado — Now at his third school after spending 2021 at Central Michigan, Sirmon is the backup quarterback to the coach's son, Dylan McCaffrey, for this Big Sky team. He gets to play a lot because the 2-6 Bears aren't very good and have been blown out five times. In seven outings, including one start, Sirmon has completed 52 of 93 passes for 595 yards and 4 TDs.

Carson Smith, ER, Sacramento State — The former Husky defender hasn't appeared in a game this season for the Hornets.

James Smith, DB, unknown — He came in with Elijah Jackson, Jacobe Covington and Makell Esteen, left during the Lake era and hasn't resurfaced anywhere.

Marquis Spiker, WR, Portland State — The one-time, 4-star pass-catcher played in 2021 for the Vikings, catching 9 passes for 112 yards, but he's not been on the field this fall, presumably injured.

MJ Tafisi, LB, Utah State — After getting passed over by others on the UW depth chart, this Utah native went home and it appears to be a good move for him. He's the Aggies' second-leading tackler with 69, including 9 TFLs and a sack, plus a pass breakup.

Taki Taimani, DT, Oregon — The Ducks might use this in recruiting: they took a 14-game starter at the UW and turned him into a reserve. In seven games, Taimani has 7 tackles, including half a TFL, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry. In 36 appearances at two schools, he's still looking for his first college sack.

Mason West, TE, unknown — He was always injured and never played for the Huskies and then departed without much fanfare. It's unclear if he's found another football program.

Colson Yankoff, WR, UCLA — The former Huskies and Bruins quarterback now catches passes instead of throwing them, and he's been able to get on the field long enough to haul in 4 balls for 31 yards and 2 scores in six games this season.

