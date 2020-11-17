SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Return to Glory? Trent McDuffie Punt-Runback Prowess Could Really Elevate the Huskies

Mike Martin

Following Dante Pettis' NCAA record-setting career as a punt returner at Washington, the Huskies struggled to find a consistent replacement. 

The Husky punt return team wasn't terrible, it just wasn't opportunistic. The graduated Aaron Fuller chose to call for a fair-catch on many punts that appeared returnable. He had a few moments, just not enough.

On Saturday night against Oregon State, Trent McDuffie gave the Huskies a needed spark on special teams. He had a pair of punt returns for 56 yards, including a 45-yarder that took the ball to the OSU 15-yard line. The return set up a UW score. 

He also had an  11-yard return midway through the first quarter. His 45-yard return was the longest play of the night for either team.

On his long one, McDuffie used an initial burst to blow past three defenders who had favorable angles on him around the 50.

Washington's blockers did their job in sealing off the edges between the hashmarks, leaving the punt returner virtually untouched until the OSU 32-yard line.

Showing open-field vision, McDuffie used UW receiver Ty Jones as a buffer to take on and elude two defenders while making a third OSU player totally miss despite being next to McDuffie.   

Shielding himself with a referee around the 20, McDuffie finally was brought down at the OSU 15-yard line.  With a short field, the Huskies were able to convert the opportunity into seven points and take a 24-14 lead.  

For the two returns, McDuffie was recognized by the Washington coaches as the Special-teams Player of the Week.

McDuffie finished fifth on the team with four tackles, but his role in the blanket coverage gave the Huskies' defensive backfield to a No. 1 ranking nationally by Pro Football Focus.

He and the rest of the defensive backs held the Oregon State passing attack to 11 completions on 24 attempts for just 85 yards. The coverage also led to pair of sacks of Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia that resulted in two fumbles.

Yet it was McDuffie's aggressive punt returns that took a tight game and turned it into Washington's favor. That sort of special-teams play will win games, as John Ross and Pettis showed in previous seasons. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

While Some Huskies Have More Playing Time, Here's 6 Who Have Regressed

UW coach Jimmy Lake has made it more competitive than ever for starting jobs and game action. Here are six who have fallen back some.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen's Party Became Wake After UCLA's Upset in '90

The Huskies let a huge opportunity get away the year before their successful national championship run.

Dan Raley

Lake Plans to Keep Everyone Guessing as Much as He Can on Offense, Personnel

The University of Washington coach, in his Monday presser, discussed the pros and cons of the opening-night win over Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Morris-led Huskies Do Just Enough to Beat the Beavers in Season Opener

The long-overdue UW debut brought a number of surprises, both good and bad, in a 27-21 victory.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: UW Had Everything, Notably a Linebacker Surplus

The Huskies were two-deep with speedy, physical players on the second row who raised havoc for 12 games. Here's how an old linebacker viewed them.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Zion Turns into Pass-Rushing Lion, Earns Pac-12 Weekly Honors

Tupuola-Fetui is honored by the conference for his first-game performance in applying pressure.

Dan Raley

Ulofoshio Has Greatly Advanced his Husky Career with his 3 OSU Showings

University of Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio had his way once more against the Beavers, this time with 15 impact plays.

Mike Martin

UW-OSU Post Mortem: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

We take another quick review of the Huskies' season opener against their Northwest rivals, reviewing plusses and minuses.

Dan Raley

by

OC Foot Balla

Podcast: NBA Insider Chris Haynes Discusses NBA Bubble, Draft, Huskies

The veteran Yahoo NBA insider and TNT sideline reporter sits down with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to talk about the bubble, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels and more.

Trevor Mueller

Husky Running Backs Have No Discernible Pecking Order, Just Opportunity

Four UW tailbacks are in the mix, trying to leapfrog each other on the depth chart and get their carries. It's competitive.

Dan Raley