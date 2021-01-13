Ty Jones Enters Transfer Portal, Passes Up Final Year as Husky Starter

The University of Washington wide receiver was one of 20 first-teamers expected back.

Ty Jones, apparently not satisfied as a starting wide receiver for a projected top 15 team, announced on Wednesday he was leaving the University of Washington football program and entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior from Provo, Utah, will graduate from the UW and be able to play elsewhere immediately.

Speculation arose that he will return home and finish up his career at BYU or Utah.

If that's not the case, Jones simply might not have been a big fan of the Huskies' run-first offense installed by first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan and figured he could do better elsewhere.

In his social-media posting, the receiver didn't offer a specific reason for his departure, instead choosing to thank people and reflect some on his stay in Seattle.

"I've decided to transfer and enter the transfer portal with my remaining eligibility," Jones said on Twitter. "This definitely won't be my last time in Seattle but this is the right decision for me."

As the only wide receiver who started all four games for the Huskies after COVID-19 issues sidelined others, Jones hauled in just 6 passes for 140 yards.

In his final UW outing against Stanford, he made the catch of the short season with a leaping one-handed grab that gained 42 yards.

At the same time, the tall and talented player leaves the UW without living up to all of that seemingly endless potential he had.

His best season came in 2018 when Jones started eight of 14 games and caught 31 passes for 491 yards and 6 scores.

He missed nearly all of the 2019 campaign with an assortment of injuries, appearing briefly in four games and not catching a pass. It was not clear if there were other reasons behind his extended absence.

Jones finished his UW career with 44 catches for 702 yards and those 6 touchdowns.

Before this past season, Jones joined a group of Pac-12 players that made a list of demands on league leadership that quickly disappeared once the pandemic took over. It was hard to take the so-called movement seriously when many of the players offered erroneous email addresses as contact information.

Jones was one of 20 starters expected to return next fall. Instead the three starting wideout positions will be parceled out among four players who started at times, senior Terrell Bynum, junior Puka Nacua and redshirt freshmen Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.