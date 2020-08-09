UCLA's Kelly Tested Positive During Lull, Told Players so They Would Take Virus Seriously

Chip Kelly, UCLA's football coach, contracted the novel coronavirus after school shut down in late March, and he shared the news with his players in hopes they would take the pandemic seriously, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

Kelly, 56, is the first known football coach across the Pacific-12 Conference to test positive, though league commissioner Larry Scott announced that was an active case at one point, as well.

The Bruins coach disclosed to others in the athletic department that he experienced mild symptoms even after following all recommended protocols at the time, such as social distancing, wearing a mask and leaving his home only for essentials such as groceries.

Kelly still doesn't know how he was exposed to the virus.

UCLA last week was added to the Washington football schedule after the league canceled all non-league games and redrew the season. The schools weren't slated to meet this fall. The Bruins and Huskies now will play on Nov. 21 at Husky Stadium.

In the accompanying video taken in May, Kelly is his usual jovial self during a Zoom meeting with media members — not mentioning his illness, which he recovered from at home. He spoke to reporters that day about waiting to receive more guidance for how he and the other league coaches should manage their teams in relation to COVID-19.

UCLA was able to hold four spring football practices in March before shutting down operations once the outbreak became apparent.

Eight Bruins football players tested positive for the virus when they returned to campus in late June to resume workouts, according to the Los Angeles Times. None are positive now. The school regularly tests its athletes.

The UCLA players remain in the early stages of phasing into a practice-ready environment. Similar to Washington, the Bruins are lifting weights and conditioning outdoors in limited groups.

They can begin fall workouts as early as Aug. 17. The Bruins open against USC on Sept. 26.

