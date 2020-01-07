Pay for Play: UW Awards Scholarship to Deserving Ulofoshio

Edefuan Ulofoshio said he didn't feel like a walk-on for the Washington football team -- until the beginning of each quarter, when he had to pay his tuition bill. He didn't play like one either.

As of Monday, the sophomore inside linebacker is a scholarship athlete, rewarded by the coaching staff for his late-season play that made him a starter for the final three games, including the Las Vegas Bowl.

Ulofoshio helped shore up one of the Huskies' weakest position areas, providing needed speed and sideline-to-sideline coverage.

The Huskies tweeted out Ulofoshio's scholarship reward, showing coach Jimmy Lake in a video telling his players, who jumped out of their seats.

"He got his opportunity and became a starter," Lake said. "You're on scholarship."

Late in the season, Ulofoshio conceded that getting a scholarship was a goal of his, that it would take a financial burden off his parents.

"It would be huge, because I've got four bothers and nothing's guaranteed," he said. "If my parents don't have to pay for one of their tuitions, that would be great."

Ulofoshio finished with 47 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 of which were sacks.

He had 11 tackles in his first start against Colorado, 12 in the Apple Cup against Washington State. He played only half of the Las Vegas Bowl after getting injured and watching in street clothes.

Ulofoshio should be the starter heading into next season's opener against Michigan. All paid for.