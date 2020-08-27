UW Reports Zero Virus Cases for First Time in Two Months of Testing

This isn't going to bring fall football games back, but the University of Washington reported on Wednesday that it currently has zero active positive cases of COVID-19 among its athletes since the school medical staff began testing two months ago.

Since June 15, the UW has administered 1,305 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to 309 athletes — and uncovered 15 positives in all — according to a school spokesman.

The school chooses not to indentify any of the athletes who have contracted COVID-19 or the sports in which they participate.

Washington is hoping to resume football practice in November and play games as early as January if possible, coach Jimmy Lake said recently.

The Huskies are one of 54 FBS schools that have postponed or canceled their fall football schedules, leaving 76 that intend to proceed with fall games.

Without the pandemic, Washington would have opened its season in 10 days against Michigan at Husky Stadium, but the game was canceled.

Turning to a conference-games-only schedule, the Huskies planned to open against Stanford on Sept. 26 at Husky Stadium, but the conference postponed all fall sports competition on Aug. 11, citing virus concerns.

UW players are expected to take a break before school begins the fall quarter with virtual classes.

