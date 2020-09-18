WATCH/LISTEN: UW Players to Watch When the Football Season Returns

Entering into the 2020 season , the University of Washington football team boasted one of the best rosters in the conference. The Huskies had three possible first-round picks in Levi Onwuzurike, Joe Tryon and Elijah Molden.

With Tryon electing to prepare for the draft, and the possibility of Onwuzurike and Molden following suit, the coaching staff will look to fill the holes.

Even without Tryon, the Huskies program has plenty of talent at all positions.

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller size up the players they want to see whenever the Huskies play again.