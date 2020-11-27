Last Meeting Recap: Utah Pulled a Rare Upset in Seattle

Washington and Utah have been very competitive in recent years, but the Huskies usually win. They beat the Utes for the 2018 league title. Not last year. Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin gives a quick recap.

The unranked University of Washington football team hosted the ninth-ranked Utah Utes in Seattle a year ago. The Huskies looked like they would take care of business yet again when they went up by 11 at halftime.

This Utah team was different. The Utes defense changed the complexion of the game when it forced UW quarterback Jacob Eason into three turnovers, including a pick-six, and won 33-28.

Utah didn't take the lead until early in the fourth quarter when Tyler Huntley scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Huntley's run capped a drive that featured a key third-and-12 conversion where Huntley hit Jaylen Dixon for a 41-yard completion.

The Huskies had their moments on defense by sacking Huntley four times after Utah had allowed only seven during the season to that point.

But it wasn't nearly enough. The Huskies had a number of dropped passes to go along with the turnovers. They also finished with just 53 yards rushing, most of it coming in the first half.

Eason threw for 316 yards on 29-for-52 passing and four touchdowns, but he had those two interceptions and a lost fumble. Hunter Bryant came up with two touchdowns and 105 yards on six catches.

Utah, however, had its upset, just its second victory in 14 games against Washington. It was more than a little surprising to see the Huskies get fourth-quartered and beaten at home before an enthusiastic crowd of 69,000-plus.

The UW will try to avoid a repeat letdown against their Utah visitors on Saturday.