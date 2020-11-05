SI.com
UW-Cal Opener on Saturday in Jeopardy After Bears Report Positive Player Test

Dan Raley

The Washington-California season-opening football game is in jeopardy after the Golden Bears reported late Wednesday that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and a significant number of players need contract tracing and may be lost to quarantine.

Following months of Pac-12 football delays, cancellations and postponements, the teams are scheduled to open Saturday night in Berkeley, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. 

Cal coach Justin Wilcox remained hopeful while officials from both schools were conferring on next steps.

"If it is feasible for us to play, we're going to play the game," Wilcox told Bay Area media. "Are there hurdles? There are hurdles, yes. With the players in question, the game is in jeopardy."

No Washington athletic officials have commented on the situation.

CalSportsReport in this Sports Illustrated network published this story from the Bay Area. 

Earlier on Wednesday evening, UW officials reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its athletes after finding nine positive tests.

However, baseball players, rather than football players, were identified as those testing positive. Offseason baseball workouts were halted immediately.

The Husky football team earlier had a handful of positive COVID cases among its players, but none lately.

Cal held a limited football practice on Wednesday. Wilcox wouldn't say how many players were sidelined by contact tracing. He did divulge that the player with the positive test is asymptomatic. 

Wilcox, a former UW assistant coach in 2012 and 2013, again cautioned that the upcoming game has been put in question.

"If we have the bodies available to play the game, we will play the game," the coach said. "Several people are being held out and that's a legitimate threat to the game."

More to come as developments unfold.

