UW Cornerback Keith Taylor Makes His NFL Intentions Official

The Husky defensive back leaves with 19 starts under his belt but no interceptions.

While accepting a Senior Bowl invitation a few weeks back was a sure indicator of his football intentions, University of Washington cornerback Keith Taylor made it official on Thursday by announcing he will pursue an NFL career.

A 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior from Long Beach, Taylor had the option to return for another college season because of the NCAA actions making this pandemic-interrupted year a free one in terms of eligibility. Yet he chose to move on.

"I would like to thank Coach Lake for taking the time to build me into the player that I am today," Taylor wrote in a social-media post. "I appreciate you for pushing me and demanding the best version of me for every single day as well as preparing me for the next level."

Taylor was a two-year starter for the Huskies who, unlike others such as Elijah Molden and Trent McDuffie, had a solid but not flashy career.

While his coaches and scouts like his long, mobile frame, the California finished his UW career without an interception and didn't receive any all-league recognition during the duration of his college career.

Starting 19 games spread over three seasons, Taylor collected 91 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and had 10 pass defenses.

Taylor and Molden will play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on January 28.

