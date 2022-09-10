UW Cranks Up High-Powered Offense Again in 52-6 Victory

The Portland State football team had trouble catching its breath.

One reason might have been the wildfire smoke blanketing Seattle, leaving a thick haze over the city and Husky Stadium just half full. Clearly, a health hazard.

Another was the University of Washington's high-powered offense that scored on its first four possessions in Saturday's opening half, dared the visiting Vikings to try and keep up and had them gasping from a 52-6 defeat.

Pass the oxygen bottles, please.

While the air quality wasn't any good, the UW aerial and ground attack was superb once more. It ran up 617 yards of total offense, giving it 1,142 in two showings.

The week before, the Huskies found the end zone on their first six possessions and seven of 10 in downing Kent State 45-20.

This time, they did it without leading receiver Rome Odunze, who was in uniform but didn't play for an undisclosed reason, and All-Pac-12 offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, whose Husky season debut was inexplicably delayed even more. Maybe the Huskies held them out to try and make things more fair.

Only the names on the back of the opposing jerseys were different as the UW smothered the Big Sky defenders with drives of 77, 74, 99 and 72 yards to get started, with four different players finding the end zone.

Michael Penix Jr. had another do-what-whatever-he-wanted performance, completing 20 of 27 passes for 337 yards and a pair of scoring tosses. That's 46 of 66 for 682 yards and 6 TDs in two weeks.

Just six-plus minutes into the game, backup running back Cam Davis picked his way through the line and scored from 8 yards out, for the first of two TDs for him on this day.

Less than three minutes later, Penix, facing heavy pressure coming up the middle, dumped off a 12-yard pass to a crossing Ja'Lynn Polk, who stretched the ball over the goal line.

The next Husky touchdown, coming in the second quarter, was historic.

For just the fourth time in school annals, the UW turned in a 99-yard scoring drive. This time, Penix found a wide-open Jalen McMillan well behind behind the Portland State secondary and hit him stride with an 84-yard strike, in particular beating defensive back Duhron Goodman. It was McMillan's third touchdown catch in two Saturdays.

Wayne Taulapapa scores on a 6-yard run for the Huskies. Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports

On drive No. 4, following a Vikings field goal, Penix put the Huskies in position to score again with a 37-yard dart through two defenders to McMillan, setting up the UW at the 6. A play later, starting running back Wayne Taulapapa used a pancake block by redshirt freshman tackle Roger Rosengarten to cover those final 6 yards and dive into the end zone.

The Huskies made it five scores in six first-half drives with a 32-yard Peyton Henry as time ran out and led 31-3.

After the break, the UW remained relentless in moving the ball up the field. The Huskies scored on their first two possessions, going 80 yards for Will Nixon's 4-yard TD and 67 yards for Davis' repeat trip over the goal line, this time from 3 yards out. That made the score 45-6 and there was still a lot of time left to play.

McMillan and Giles Jackson piled up 127 and 105 receiving yards, giving the Huskies their first pair of pass-catchers to crack three digits since John Ross and Dante Pettis did in 2016.

Taulapapa led all rushers with 94 yards on 12 carries, while Davis backed him with 74 on 10 tries.

DeBoer turned the offense over the backups for the fourth quarter, a group that included running back Richard Newton making his season debut. He got into the flow of things by snapping off a 16- and 21-yard runs. He finished with 59 yards on 10 carries.

Reserve quarterbacks Dylan Morris and Sam Huard both took a turn in running the offense in the final quarter.

True freshman wideout Denzel Boston closed out the scoring late in the game when he took a Huard handoff and scored on a 2-yard run.

While these two outings have served as a nice movie trailer for new coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff, the new offense will get sorely tested next Saturday when Michigan State comes to Husky Stadium for their third non-conference game.

It's no more MAC or Big Sky defenses, tripping over themselves and coming in second over and over again to the new spread offense. It'll be straight-up football. Possibly the smoke will go away and the fans will show up.

Maybe, just maybe, the Huskies' offense will keep churning out yards and points and make its Big Ten opponent a little nervous.

