UW Extends Offer to Huge Bay Area Lineman

Soane Faasolo, a two-way player who stands at or near 6-foot-9, projects as an offensive lineman.

Menlo-Atherton High School in East Palo Alto, California, has been known for producing somewhat students who have gone on to huge things in a number of ventures.

The roll call includes musicians Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham currently and formerly of Fleetwood Mac, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, actress Courtney Thorne-Smith, Olympic gold-medal swimmer Dick Roth and Bob Melvin, the one-time Seattle Mariners and Oakland A's baseball manager now with the San Diego Padres.

No one rightfully could have predicted they all would ultimately step onto stages as big as they did after graduating.

Now comes Soane Faasolo, a developing football player for the Menlo-Atherton Bears, someone who's just beginning to figure out who he is and what he's capable of doing.

He's a junior who lined up this past season for a 9-3 team. He plays both ways, though more on offense. Depending on who's doing the measuring, he stands either 6-foot-9 or 6-foot-8 and weighs 270 pounds.

On Thursday, with University of Washington coaches spreading out all over the West Coast following the end of spring practice, Faasolo received a scholarship offer from the Huskies as a member of the Class of 2023.

While the UW has a new coaching staff in place, the program has pulled players out of Menlo-Atherton High in recent years and still has them on board.

Back-up linebacker Daniel Heimuli and reserve defensive tackle Noah Ngalu are Husky sophomores currently working their way through Montlake, looking to get on the field more.

Faasolo, who had 11 tackles on defense, also holds offers from BYU, Oregon State and San Jose State.

With Ryan Grubb extending the offer, the Huskies envision the large kid from the South Bay becoming an offensive tackle or guard on the collegiate level. He still needs to grow into his body.

Faasolo wasn't an all-conference player last fall, but he played next to one in Mone Ngalu, Noah's younger brother who carries a 6-foot, 315-pound frame and will graduate soon. Faasolo's turn in the limelight no doubt is coming soon.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven