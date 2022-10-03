UW Fans Get Their Wish with Couple of Afternoon Kickoffs

Husky fans, take the next couple of Saturday nights off.

The University of Washington athletic department announced on Monday that its next home football game against the Arizona Wildcats will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Husky Stadium.

This comes following the earlier disclosure that the Huskies' next outing at Arizona State in Tempe, with the road kickoff against the Sun Devils coming on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.

Both Pac-12 football games will be shown on Pac-12 Networks.

In four of their first five games, the Huskies have played in games that either ended or started during the nighttime hours, which is a point of contention for some UW fans, who would prefer early afternoon kickoffs.

Only the Husky-Portland State game fit the old standard, with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

However, the UW-Arizona State game on the road typically is a night game because of overheated temperatures in the afternoon even in the fall.

On Monday morning, it was 91 degrees and heating up in Tempe, on the outskirts of Phoenix.

The Sun Devils (1-4 overall, 0-2 Pac-12) underwent a head-coaching change two weeks ago, firing Herm Edwards. Assistant coach Shaun Aguano is serving as the interim coach.

