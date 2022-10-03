Skip to main content

UW Fans Get Their Wish with Couple of Afternoon Kickoffs

Games against ASU and Arizona will begin earlier than the norm.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Husky fans, take the next couple of Saturday nights off.

The University of Washington athletic department announced on Monday that its next home football game against the Arizona Wildcats will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Husky Stadium.

This comes following the earlier disclosure that the Huskies' next outing at Arizona State in Tempe, with the road kickoff against the Sun Devils coming on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.

Both Pac-12 football games will be shown on Pac-12 Networks.

In four of their first five games, the Huskies have played in games that either ended or started during the nighttime hours, which is a point of contention for some UW fans, who would prefer early afternoon kickoffs.

Only the Husky-Portland State game fit the old standard, with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the UW-Arizona State game on the road typically is a night game because of overheated temperatures in the afternoon even in the fall. 

On Monday morning, it was 91 degrees and heating up in Tempe, on the outskirts of Phoenix.

The Sun Devils (1-4 overall, 0-2 Pac-12) underwent a head-coaching change two weeks ago, firing Herm Edwards. Assistant coach Shaun Aguano is serving as the interim coach.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Rome Ondunze scores the first of two touchdowns at UCLA.
Football

Huskies Lost But Odunze Won Over More Fans of His Game

By Dan Raley
Karl Dorrell lasted two and a half seasons at Colorado.
Football

With Dorrell Out, 7 Pac-12 Teams Have Changed FB Coaches in 2 Seasons

By Dan Raley
The Rose Bowl before Friday's game between the UW and UCLA.
Football

Huskies Drop in AP Poll, But Don't Leave Rankings

By Dan Raley
The Huskies left the Rose Bowl with a 40-32 defeat.
Football

5 Observations Good and Bad from a Flickering Friday Night Lights Defeat

By Dan Raley
Jaxson Kirkland pass-blocks for UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Friday night's game at UCLA.
Football

Huskies Switch Positions with Kirkland and Fautanu

By Dan Raley
Davon Banks takes out UCLA's Michael Ezeike and gets called for a late hit.
Football

Bruins Took Full Advantage of Depleted and Youthful UW Secondary

By Dan Raley
Wayne Tualapapa gets knocked off his feet by UCLA's Stephan Blaylock (4) and Mo Osing III (7).
Football

Bruins Leave DeBoer's Huskies in Ruins at Rose Bowl

By Dan Raley
Chuck McDonald III has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer 9th Mater Dei Player in 9 Months, This One a Corner

By Dan Raley