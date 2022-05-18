Checking the Reader Board: UW Football Arrivals and Departures

Huskies have had more players leave than come to Seattle through the portal.

Husky Stadium is like an airport these days, with big jets roaring down the runway or touching down nonstop.

Six months into Kalen DeBoer's coaching tenure at the University of Washington, he'd be well-advised to hire some ticketing agents and baggage handlers.

People are continually on the move, seeking position upgrades and a change of scenery. Coming for the rain or fleeing it.

As they put together their first Husky football team, DeBoer and his staff have laid out non-negotiable expectations for all involved and likely have been brutally honest to some about their chances of playing or starting.

Take cornerback Jacobe Covington, for instance. During spring football, he shared with reporters how he had stood up in a position meeting that day and told his Husky teammates he needed to be more of a leader.

Twelve days later, Covington was in the transfer portal, thanking Jimmy Lake's former UW staff but not DeBoer's for his stay in Seattle. Best bet is the former 4-star recruit was informed he was significantly behind Jordan Perryman, the UC Davis transfer and no-star prospect coming out of high school, and Mishael Powell, the former walk-on, who were the No. 1 corners.

Players don't like to hear that kind of stuff. Covington is now at USC.

With all of that in mind, here's the latest tally on the Husky transfer portal moves, moving in both directions

ARRIVALS (9)

Kris Moll, LB, UAB, Sr. — 2019 and 2020 first-team All-Conference USA selection, 21-game starter, 51 games played, 234 tackles. Role: potential starter.

Wayne Taulapapa, RB, Virginia, Sr. — team captain, 26-game starter, 39 games played, 1,192 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns. Role: potential starter.

Cam Bright, LB, Pittsburgh, Sr. — team captain, 20-game starter, 52 games played, 182 tackles, 26-yard TD fumble return in Peach Bowl. Role: potential starter.

Aaron Dumas, RB, New Mexico, So. — leading rusher with 658 yards, 143 yards against Fresno State and DeBoer, 5-game starter, 11 games played, Role: potential starter.

Michael Penix Jr. played parts of four seasons for Indiana. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana, Jr. — 2019 second-team All-Big Ten selection, 17-game starter, 20 games played, 4,147 yards passing, 29 TD passes. Role: potential starter.

Jordan Perryman, CB, UC Davis, Sr. — 2020 and 2021 first-team All-Big Sky selection, 34-game starter, 42 games played, 141 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4.43 40 speed. Role: potential starter.

Kevin Ryan, P, Idaho State, Sr. — 2021 All-Big Sky honorable mention, four-year starting punter, two-year starting place-kicker, averaged 45.6 per punt in 2021, 20-for-28 on career field goals, Role: potential starter.

Lonyatta Alexander Jr., WR, Arizona State, R-Fr. — played in two games, no catches. Role: reserve player.

Will Nixon, WR/RB, Nebraska, R-Fr. — played in three games, 1 reception. Role: reserve player.

DEPARTURES (11)

Jacobe Covington, CB, USC, So. — played in 12 UW games, 5 tackles. USC role: reserve player.

Noa Ngalu, DL, TBD, So. — played in 5 UW games, no tackles. Role: reserve player.

Caleb Berry, RB, TBD, R-Fr. — didn't appear in UW game. Role: reserve player.

Sawyer Racanelli, WR, Montana, So. — played in 13 games, no catches, 5 tackles on special teams. Role: out, knee surgery.

Cooper McDonald (41) and Jackson Sirmon (43), signaling safety, transferred out. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Sirmon, LB, California, Jr. — 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick, 16-game starter, played in 33 games, 147 tackles, no sacks. Cal role: potential starter.

Triston Brown, P, TBD, So. — didn't appear in UW game. Role: reserve player.

Terrell Bynum, WR, USC, Sr. — 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick, 19-game starter, played in 35 games, 65 receptions. USC role: potential starter.

Taki Taimani is shown after playing his last game for the UW, in the Apple Cup. Dan Raley

Taki Taimani, DT, Oregon, Jr. — 14-game starter, played in 29 games, 71 tackles, no sacks. Oregon role: potential starter.

Mark Redman, TE, San Diego State, So. — 1-game starter, played in 16 games, 1 reception. SDS role: potential starter.

Cooper McDonald, LB, San Diego State, So. — 10-game starter, played in 16 games, 28 tackles, 1 sack. SDS role: potential starter.

Mason West, TE, TBD, R-Fr. — didn't appear in UW game. Role: reserve player.

