Levi: 'Haven't Made Our Tackles in Crucial Moments'

He has a last name that's hard to say. He has football potential that's easy to see.

Levi Onwuzurike, Washington's junior defensive tackle, is not there yet, but he's one of those guys who could really benefit from a year of starting and take it up a notch in 2020.

For now, he's the Huskies' sixth-leading tackler with 40, including five tackles for loss, as he enters Friday's Apple Cup against Washington State.

The Texan thinks the UW defensive line has held its own on the push at the line of scrimmage, but it could do better on penetration. He says the Huskies defense, as a whole, simply hasn't tackled very well throughout the season.

"We haven't made our tackles in crucial moments," Levi said.

As you'll notice in this video, Onwuzurike is a personable guy, someone who likes to laugh a lot and enjoy himself.

On the football field, he's no doubt a far less friendlier person, with his quickness and flashes of brilliance showing someone capable of getting into the backfield in a hurry and making big plays.

The UW will need Levi to be at his best for today's rivalry game. Listen to him on the accompanying video.