Husky
Maven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Levi: 'Haven't Made Our Tackles in Crucial Moments'

Dan Raley

He has a last name that's hard to say. He has football potential that's easy to see.

Levi Onwuzurike, Washington's junior defensive tackle, is not there yet, but he's one of those guys who could really benefit from a year of starting and take it up a notch in 2020.

 For now, he's the Huskies' sixth-leading tackler with 40, including five tackles for loss, as he enters Friday's Apple Cup against Washington State. 

The Texan thinks the UW defensive line has held its own on the push at the line of scrimmage, but it could do better on penetration. He says the Huskies defense, as a whole, simply hasn't tackled very well throughout the season.

"We haven't made our tackles in crucial moments," Levi said.

As you'll notice in this video, Onwuzurike is a personable guy, someone who likes to laugh a lot and enjoy himself. 

On the football field, he's no doubt a far less friendlier person, with his quickness and flashes of brilliance showing someone capable of getting into the backfield in a hurry and making big plays.

The UW will need Levi to be at his best for today's rivalry game. Listen to him on the accompanying video. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Mike Martin
1 0

Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup prediction

Dan Raley
1 0

Orange Bowl captain sizes up Friday's big game at Husky Stadium

LISTEN: Apple Cup Preview with Mario Bailey & Alex Brink

Mike Martin
1 0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the Apple Cup with Husky legend, Mario Bailey and Cougar legend, Alex Brink. Bailey gives his perspective on the Apple Cup, playing for Coach James, and offers his thoughts on the state of the 2019 Husky program. Brink, a former WSU quarterback, shares the other side of the rivalry.

Can UW Secondary Survive the Air Raid?

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies face season's biggest challenge against Cougars

A Big-6: Vita Vea Scores NFL TD

Dan Raley
2 0

Ex-Husky finds the end zone on a trick play for Buccaneers

Two Much: Stewart, McDaniels Gang Up on San Diego

Dan Raley
2 1

Huskies freshmen big men each score a career high against Toreros

3 Things from the Petersen Presser

Dan Raley
2 0

Desire, offense and Kirkland addressed in UW coach's media exchange

Harris: 'Each Game Comes Down to 5 Plays'

Dan Raley
0

In the face of a step-back season, Huskies' center remains ever the realist.

Husky Legend: Doug Smart (1937-2019) Went Head to Head with Wilt

Dan Raley
1 0

1950s big man was ahead of his time, taking on all comers

Mount Adams: Tackle's Comeback is Complete

Dan Raley
0

UW player reclaims his health, pro interest as career winds down