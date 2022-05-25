UW Looks to Return to Punt-Return Prominence

The Huskies have an NCAA record, but not much to show in past four seasons.

While others viewed fourth down as little more than a change of possession, the University of Washington football team welcomed it as a serious change of pace. It was a magical way to put points on the board.

The record book will show the Huskies once did this better than anyone else in the history of the college game after turning Dante Pettis loose for 9 touchdowns on punt returns — setting an NCAA record in 2014-17.

However, over the past four seasons, the UW has either let the call roll, called for a fair catch or not gone anywhere fun It has just one punt runback that found the end zone, on an 88-yarder by Aaron Fuller against BYU in 2019.

That was 25 games and three seasons ago, far too long for the Huskies to go without their creative brand of special-teams play.

From Beno Bryant to Steve Bramwell to Mark Lee, UW returners always have been adept at finding an open crease, zipping through it and bringing the fans out of their seats as they each sprinted across the goal line.

Counting returns and blocked-punt recoveries combined, the UW has scored 61 times on punts in program annals (see the list below).

Hugh McElhenny went 100 yards on a punt return to put up points against USC in 1951 when his coach wanted him to let the ball bounce harmlessly into the UW end zone. There's always been an attitude of just try and stop us.

Beno Bryant ran back four punts for Husky touchdowns. UW photo

Bryant went the distance with punts four times for the Huskies. Lee did this on three occasions in 1979 alone. Eventual Washington state senator George Fleming ran back three for scores in his career, including one against Wisconsin in the 1960 Rose Bowl. John Cherberg, a future Washington lieutenant governor and 1950s UW coach, broke one during the depression.

In 2021, the Huskies didn't come close to putting one in the end zone on a punt return. Michigan transfer Giles Jackson handled a dozen of these kicks with a long return of 21 yards, sharing this duty with the since departed Trent McDuffie.

As the Huskies lined up in punt coverage during the recently conducted spring practice, but didn't hit anyone for safety reasons, UC Davis transfer Jordan Perryman and Jackson alternately caught all the balls.

Jackson, of course, returned kickoffs 95 and 97 yards for touchdowns in two seasons in the Big Ten, Husky followers were disappointed the team didn't take advantage of him more.

Giles Jackson had 95- and 97-yard kickoff returns for TDs at Michigan. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Perryman didn't handle any punts for his Big Sky team, but he returned 35 kickoffs in 2019 with a long of 20 yards, so he's capable.

However, Kalen DeBoer's new UW coaching staff seems bent on using Jackson and his fleet feet as much as possible at wide receiver, kickoff returner and as the main punt man.

There's no reason why young Giles can't do a poor man's imitation of Pettis and get people in Husky Stadium up on their feet again on fourth down.

UW PUNT RETURN TDS

100 — Hugh McElhenny, 1951, USC

92 — Steve Bramwell, 1963, Oregon State

91 — Joe Jarzynka, 1998, California

89 — Dante Pettis, 2015, Oregon State

88 — Aaron Fuller 2019, BYU

88 — John Cherberg, 1932, Stanford

87 — Charles Frederick, 2001, Idaho

86 — Charles Frederick, 2003, Oregon State

83 — Ernie Steele, 1940, Washington State

82 — Beno Bryant, 1990, Arizona State

80 — Harry Tiedemann, 1949, Utah

78 — Calvin Jones, 1971, California

77 — Dante Pettis, 2017, Fresno State

76 — Dante Pettis, 2015, Boise State

73 — Nesby Glasgow, 1977, Stanford

72 — Martin Wyatt, 1961, California

71 — Danny Greene, 1983, USC

71 — Anthony Allen, 1981, Stanford

70 — Beno Bryant, 1990, Arizona

70 — Bill Cahill, 1971, Illinois

70 — Jack Nugent, 1951, Oregon

68 — Dante Pettis, 2016, Rutgers

67 — Dante Pettis, 2017, Montana

67 — Dave Janoski, 1996, Arizona State

67 — Steve Bramwell, 1964, Baylor

66 — Andre Riley, 1986, Bowling Green

66 — Harvey Blanks, 1968, Wisconsin

65 — Ken Gardner, 1980, Oregon

65 — George Fleming, 1960, USC

64 — Dante Pettis, 2017, Oregon

64 — Mark Lee, 1979, California

63 — Demouy Williams, 1987, Washington State

62 — Mark Lee, 1979, UCLA

61 — Dante Pettis, 2017, Rutgers

59 — George Fleming, 1960, Stanford

58 — Dante Pettis, 2016, Utah

57 — Danny Green, 1983, Penn State

57 — Calvin Jones, 1972, Illinois

57 — Steve Crook, 1953, USC

53 — Beno Bryant, 1991, Kansas State

53 — Mark Lee, 1979, Oregon

53 — George Fleming, 1960, Wisconsin

52 — Beno Bryant, 1990, San Jose State

51 — Don Heinrich, 1952, Oregon State

42 — Ron Milus, 1984, Oregon

32 — Tommie Smith, 1989, USC

22 — Chris Stevens, 2006, Washington State

22 — Jeff Leeland, 1978, Stanford

21 — Chris O'Connor, 1980, Arizona

21 — Marshall Dallas, 1947, Stanford

20 — Greg Brooks, 1976, Oregon State

15 — Vince Newsome, 1981, Oregon

15 — Steve Lipe, 1975, Stanford

10 — Willie Galoia, 1976, Washington State

7 — Bill Albrecht, 1971, UC Santa Barbara

4 — Mark Jones, 1989, Oregon State

4 — Mike Rohrbach, 1975, Stanford

3 — Steve Lipe, 1973, Syracuse

2 — Jesse Callier, 2011, Washington State

0 — Tony Zackery, 1986, Ohio State

0 — Mike Gaffney, 1984, Oregon

