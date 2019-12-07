Husky
Maven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

UW Bowl Best Bet: El Paso Anyone?

Dan Raley

Elijah Molden perked up when he heard the Holiday Bowl had a scout at the Apple Cup. 

He said a postseason football game in San Diego sounded good to him. He knows the town. People who live there. He talks about all of this on the video.

However, it appears the standout Washington cornerback and his teammates will be headed elsewhere. 

With Utah flaming out in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night, Oregon appears to be a good bet for the Rose Bowl, the Utes likely slide to the Alamo Bowl and USC could take the short ride to the Holiday Bowl. 

Even if Utah rallied for a win, after falling behind 20-0 to the Ducks, they likely played themselves out of the College Football Playoffs.

The Huskies?

The Sun Bowl, held on New Year's Eve in El Paso, Texas, appears to be a stronger possibility  for the UW, though nothing is certain until all the horse-trading of teams is done on Saturday. 

The other team slotted for the game will come out of a host of candidates from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Teams such as Wake Forest, North Carolina and Florida State could be possibilities.

The Huskies have appeared in the Sun Bowl on four occasions, beating Texas 14-7 in 1979, losing to Alabama 28-6 1986, losing to Iowa 38-18 in 1995 and losing Purdue 34-24 in 2002.

The Sun Bowl has been around for 86 years, making it the second-longest running bowl game, and CBS televises it.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: The Coaching Change

Dan Raley
2 0

Standout Huskies safety weighs in on Chris Petersen's departure and promotion of Jimmy Lake.

Conroy: 'It's Not Like They're Enemies'

Dan Raley
0

Coaching animosity no longer surrounds the UW-Gonzaga basketball series.

Ex-Huskies IT: A Man with All Kinds of Moves

Dan Raley
0

Thomas gives a fan an unforgettable NBA encounter

Huskies Finish Off Eastern, Turn Their Attention To Zags

Dan Raley
2 1

UW basketball team relies on Quade Green's scoring, floor play to defeat Eagles.

If Jimmy Only Knew What Was Coming

Dan Raley
1 1

He was still an unknowing UW assistant coach during post-game Apple Cup moment.

Petersen Quits as UW Coach; Lake Named as Replacement

Dan Raley
5 0

Football coach shocks fan base, leaves after 6 seasons

Jenn Cohen: 'We Have the Right Guy'

Dan Raley
2 0

UW athletic director wasted no time in finding Chris Petersen's replacement.

PPF All-Pac-12 Listing: Just 2 UW First-Teamers

Dan Raley
0

Harris and Molden draw elite recognition during Huskies' disappointing season.

Petersen: 'Knew When it Was Time'

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies coach said unfulfilling Rose Bowl experience was a hint of things to come.

Hopkins on Petersen: 'Haven't Seen Anyone Run Program Like His'

Dan Raley
0

UW basketball coach melancholy in mulling football coach's decision to step down