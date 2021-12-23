UW Officially Adds Transfers Penix, Perryman to Roster

The University of Washington football program, with all the necessary paperwork complete, on Thursday officially unveiled transfers Michael Penix Jr. and Jordan Perryman as new Huskies.

Penix Jr. comes to the UW after starting at quarterback for Indiana over parts of the past four seasons and being named team MVP and second-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

Perryman spent five seasons at cornerback for UC Davis, three as a starter, and he earned first-team All-Big Sky and third-team FCS All-America honors in his final year.

Both will enroll for winter quarter on January 4 and are eligible to play immediately. Penix has two seasons of eligibility remaining, Perryman just one.

Each player should be heavily in the mix for a starting job at his respective position for new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer.

"They are both proven leaders and high-character young men who are greats fits for our program," DeBoer said in a statement.

Penix originally is from Tampa, Florida, and reunites with DeBoer, who was the Indiana offensive coordinator in 2019, when the quarterback was a redshirt freshman and a starter for six games before getting injured, which happened to him all four seasons in Bloomington.

That season for DeBoer, he completed 110 of 160 passes for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Perryman hails from Hanford, California, the same San Joaquin Valley town and Hanford High that sent All-Pac-10 cornerback Mark Lee to the Huskies early in the Don James coaching era.

He comes off a season that ended in the FCS playoffs where he finished with 63 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, 2 fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.

Perryman actually played in 17 football games for UC Davis over the past nine months after the Big Sky's 2020 season was postponed and turned into a 5-game winter season before everyone returned for a full fall schedule.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven