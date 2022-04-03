UW Picked Among 5 Teams Making Biggest Turnaround in 2022

Kalen DeBoer's reputation as a winner bodes well for the Huskies.

The University of Washington football team, under the direction of Kalen DeBoer, has held exactly two spring practices.

That, it seems, is more than enough to convince one outside college football news source that the Huskies are pointed in the right direction.

Saturday Blitz, which is part of the FanSided network, has decided that DeBoer-led UW is one of five teams that "will shock the nation."

In other words, the Huskies will return to respectability, if not better than that, after experiencing a disastrous 4-8 season in 2021 under the since departed Jimmy Lake.

The five Power 5 teams pegged for vast improvement this coming season are the following, in this order: 1) Nebraska (3-9); 2) Washington (4-8); 3) South Carolina (7-6); 4) Iowa State (7-6); and 5) Florida State (5-7).

No USC?

DeBoer has a history of being successful virtually everywhere he's gone. When asked what realistic expectations people should be for the Huskies following its losing season, the new coach had a classic answer.

"I don't know anything other than playing for a championship," DeBoer said before spring drills began. "I really don't."

Saturday Blitz clearly is enamored with DeBoer and his past successes, and offered the following assessment:

This one might seem a little shocking, but I think Washington is much better than its 4-8 record from a year ago and with the right coach in charge, the Huskies will be back to bowling in 2022.

Kalen DeBoer is a great hire after he succeeded at Fresno State and he brings with him a quarterback who can excel at the Power Five level and has shown that. Michael Penix Jr. played for DeBoer back in 2019 when he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana and the two work really well together. The Huskies will actually have a solid quarterback.

Washington also brings in Aaron Dumas at running back and Lonyatta Alexander at receiver from the portal which is going to help the offense immediately.

Defense hasn’t been a weakness for Washington in quite some time and I expect that to continue in 2022. The defense has actually kept the Huskies in a number of games and with the offense improving, it’s not going to feel a ton of pressure to be perfect.

The Huskies could double their 2021 wins in 2022.

The UW, if All-Pac-12 offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland is cleared by the NCAA to return, will have 12 of 22 starters back.

Overall, DeBoer has 41 players on the roster who have started at least one game on the college level, counting reserves and portal transfers, plus two kickers and a long snapper who are highly experienced special-teamers.

Saturday Blitz's story can be accessed by using this link.

