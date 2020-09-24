SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

UW Reports 3 Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Its Athletes

Dan Raley

As it prepares for a possible football season, the University of Washington late Thursday reported three positive COVID-19 cases among its athletes, many of whom are returning from a near month-long school break.

The Washington athletic medical staff has discovered 19 positive cases in its three months of testing athletes on campus. It has administered 1,921 tests to 482 athletes, a school spokesman said.

The individuals who are positive for the virus were not identified by name or sport by the university, which cites privacy limitations in keeping the information confidential.

Washington and the rest of the Pac-12 are hoping to launch a football season late next month or in early November, using rapid-testing procedures. The conference has entered into an agreement with a company called Quidel that make testing necessary equipment available. 

Pac-12 presidents and chancellors will meet tomorrow presumably to determine when to proceed with a football season. The conference postponed all fall athletic competition on Aug. 11, but apparently has had a change of heart after college football and the NFL began playing seasons.  

 Rapid testing is the key to the Huskies and the others playing football again, according to league sources. 

The Pac-12 is considering six- and seven-game schedules if or when it votes on a football resumption. 

The Huskies could begin fall practice as early as Monday if all goes as expected during the leadership vote.

The UW has lost two prominent players, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and outside linebacker Joe Tryon, both All-America candidates, who decided to pass up their remaining college eligibility and make themselves available for the NFL draft. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: Looking for Someone to Provide DL Dominance

With Levi Onwuzurike protecting his pro interests and opting out, the UW is seeking another headliner to anchor the defensive line.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Tormey Appreciated Nebraska Win — He was Born in Omaha

The Husky assistant coach knew the landscape well and what a huge accomplishment it was for the UW to come in and win.

Dan Raley

Should Joe Tryon Opt Back in if Huskies Play a Season?

Joe Tryon was the first Husky to opt out of a potential season and head to the NFL when the Pac-12 was on pause. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin takes a look at whether Tryon should be reinstated or not.

Kaila Olin

Pac-12 Football: Do You Want 6- or 7-Game Season?

Conference leaders to meet on Thursday to determine how much football should be played and when.

Dan Raley

UW Great Ron Medved: 'Best Player and Athlete I Played Against was Gale Sayers'

Medved spent five seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and came face to face with Sayers in 1968 under unusual circumstances.

Dan Raley

Here's an Almost All-New UW Basketball Starting Lineup to Consider

Mike Hopkins' Huskies could have a nearly all new first unit when the season opener shows up in two months.

Dan Raley

Husky RB Commit Caleb Berry Ready to Embrace Final Texas HS Season

The Lufkin, Texas, running back opens his season on Friday, joining Salt Lake City's Voi Tunuufi as just the second UW commit to play high school football this fall.

Mike Martin

50 Years Ago, Monday Night Football Came into View with a Husky Connection

Seattle saw a familiar face with this new NFL broadcast staple when it first went on the air in 1970.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley