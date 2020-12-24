UW Reports 8 Active COVID-19 Cases, Down from 25

Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
The Husky football team still couldn't get healthy quickly enough to play in a bowl game.
The Husky football season ended Monday, but the COVID-19 testing continues.

And it's better news.

From a high of 25 positive tests last week, the University of Washington announced on Wednesday that eight of its athletes still have active cases.

The school doesn't identify those with positive tests by name or sport, but it can be assumed that some or all of them are football players.

Earlier in the week, UW football coach Jimmy Lake announced, in consultation with his medical and training staff, that the Huskies wouldn't pursue a bowl game because the team didn't have enough time to get healthy again and in shape to play.

The only options were the Alamo Bowl and Armed Forces Bowl, both held in Texas, that will be played next week.

The school said it put 560 Husky athletes through testing to come up with the eight positive cases. The infected individuals are in COVID-19 care and quarantine protocols.

Since testing began on June 15, the university has administered 6,467 tests and uncovered 84 active cases.

The UW basketball team, which has played seven games so far, hasn't had any players test positive since the season began.

