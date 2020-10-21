SI.com
No Down and Out Route, UW Tight End Cade Otton Proposes and Makes the Catch

Dan Raley

Tight ends aren't supposed to get down on one knee.

The officials place the football right at that spot whenever that happens.

Yet Cade Otton braved the blustery Seattle weather and the ongoing pandemic to do just that.

On Tuesday, he proposed to his girlfriend Sierrra Snyder and she said yes.

"Blessed to be the #1 (out of 1) overall pick in the 2020-forever Cade Otton wife draft," she posted lightheartedly on social media. 

Otton's proposal came at a most romantic place.

At a viewing area above Snoqualmie Falls. 

Funny, the University of Washington tight end didn't mention anything about this when he met with the media last week.

Otton, shown in the video discussing various football topics such as no fans, COVID protocols and his teammates, becomes engaged two and half weeks before the Huskies open their pandemic-delayed and shortened season at California on Nov. 7 in Berkeley.

Depending on what he decides to do, Otton could enter the NFL draft next spring or use all of his college eligibility and wait until the following year, and he should be able to make a fairly decent living for his family.

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, the junior from Tumwater, Washington, already is considered one of the better tight ends in the nation. 

The Huskies have a history of providing ready-made players at this position to the NFL. Otton will be no exception. When that happens, the pros will be getting mature, family man.

