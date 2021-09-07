September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
Search

UW Will Require Vaccination or Testing Proof for Final 5 Games

Pandemic surge forces college and pro teams throughout Seattle to enact protocols.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

To attend the final five college football games this season at Husky Stadium, the University of Washington will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the game, plus it will enforce mask-wearing at all events going forward.

The school made this announcement on Tuesday and will put all of these protocols into place for the September 25 home football game against California. 

Husky Stadium had a lot of empty seats at kickoff.

Husky Stadium had a lot of empty seats at kickoff for the Montana game. 

Before that happens, the Huskies will play at home on September 18 against Arkansas State, a game in which only mask-wearing will be mandatory for all spectators. At that football event, fans can have their vaccine verification pre-approved for the rest of the season. The UW also will offer pop-up sites that provide vaccines for fans in need of them.

Similarly, the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners and Seattle Kraken professional teams each have implemented varying procedures related to the ongoing global health crisis, with mask-wearing now mandated by Washington state for all large gatherings of 500 people or more. 

In fall camp, the UW football team was 90 percent vaccinated, according to coach Jimmy Lake, but once school begins at the end of the month all players will have to received the shots to attend classes and compete on the football team. 

This past Saturday for the football season opener against Montana, Husky Stadium welcomed fans for the first time in nearly two years, but the facility noticeably was only two-thirds full — an occurrence that rarely happens no matter who the opponent is.

It was clear that countless UW fans stayed away from the large gathering of people out of caution or fear over the nationwide spike in COVID-19 infections. Masks weren't required at that game, and more people went without them than wore them.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Husky Stadium at night.
Football

UW Will Require Vaccination or Testing Proof for Final 5 Games

Ex-Husky Desmond Trufant will join the New Orleans Saints.
Husky Legends

Trufant Joins Saints, Will Extend Family NFL Streak to 18 Seasons

Tight end Quentin Moore might be a wide-receiver option. He's got good hands.
Football

Help Wanted: UW Looking for Healthy, Ready to Travel Receivers

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey celebrates Saturday's upset of the Huskies.
Football

Lake Accepts Responsibility for Embarrassing Loss

Ja'Lynn Polk, shown in a Husky scrimmage, was lost with an injury in the Montana game.
Football

Huskies Lose Polk for Rest of Regular Season after Montana Injury

Jimmy Lake suffered a huge career setback by losing to Montana.
Football

Jimmy Lake Loses Twice in Montana Fiasco

Jacob Sirmon was sacked 9 times by Missouri.
Football

Ex-Husky Sirmon Gets Chance to Start, Results are Mixed

Asa Turner and his teammates arrive at Husky Stadium.
Football

Who Missed the Montana Game and Who Might Lose a Starting Job