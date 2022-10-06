Skip to main content

Veteran Safety Cameron Williams Reportedly Will Redshirt for Huskies

The junior from Bakersfield, California, didn't play in the past two games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Safety Cameron Williams, conspicuously absent from the past two University of Washington football games, apparently will redshirt this season, which was first reported by the Seattle Times' Mike Vorel and confirmed elsewhere.

Williams was one of the handful of veteran players who had watched his playing time decrease in a big way following the coaching change from Jimmy Lake to Kalen DeBoer.

A year ago, Williams was a defensive hero for the UW after causing a game-ending fumble to preserve a 31-24 overtime victory over California at Husky Stadium.

Playing with a pair of injured hands, the 6-foot, 207-pound junior from Bakersfield, California, knocked the ball free from Bears' running back Damien Moore on a first-and-goal play from the UW 2 and teammate Ryan Bowman recovered to secure the win.

However, Williams played only against Kent State, Portland State and Michigan State this season, thus staying within the four-game limit to preserve his eligibility. He had a lone tackle in the second outing.

It hardly resembles the promising start to Williams' career, when he started the first six games as a true freshman, intercepted two passes and collected four tackles in a 28-14 victory over USC, and was the starter against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl to finish the season.

He got beat out by fellow junior Asa Turner and played as a reserve in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that lasted four games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last year, Williams appeared in seven games and started three as one of seven UW players who drew opening assignments at safety, which gave him 10 career starts.

Turner was injured following the first two games this season, but sophomore Kamren Fabiculanan moved over from the Hybrid husky spot to replace him, not Williams.

Interestingly enough, Williams in fall camp spoke about divisions in the Lake coaching staff that affected the players in the 2021 season and he seemed satisfied with the new coaches.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Jaxson Kirkland talks about his dance class.
Football

Meet Jaxson Kirkland, the Husky Dancing Machine

By Dan Raley
Wesley Yates III will join the UW for the 2023-24 season.
Basketball

Envisioning a Husky Starting 5 to Begin the Wesley Yates III Era

By Dan Raley
Jaivion Green breaks into a celebratory dance after laying a hit on Stanford's Casey Filkins
Football

Freshman Cornerback Gets the Green Light for Husky Playing Time

By Dan Raley
Roger Saleapaga has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Utah Receiver from Same HS That Provided Nacua

By Dan Raley
Tuli Letuligasenoa talks about his performance against UCLA.
Football

Low-key Letuligasenoa Gets In Everyone's Way Except His Own

By Dan Raley
Wesley Yates III recently visited the UW.
Basketball

Husky Land Commitment from Top 40 Shooting Guard from Texas

By Dan Raley
Jaxson Kirkland breaks down his move from tackle to guard.
Football

Returning to Guard, Kirkland Says 'It Felt Good Throwing Bodies Around'

By Dan Raley
Grady Gross is a walk-on kicker for the UW.
Football

Huskies' Grady Gross Took a Road Trip That Had More Good Than Bad

By Dan Raley