Skip to main content

Victor Curne Leaves UW for SEC for Final Season

The Texan was two-year starting offensive tackle for the Huskies.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Victor Curne, one of the playing-time casualties of the University of Washington coaching changeover to Kalen DeBoer's staff, has resurfaced with a new team a day after he posted a social-media farewell.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound graduate offensive tackle from Houston, Texas, announced he will play his final season of college football for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin.

Curne, a two-season starter, lost his job to redshirt freshman Roger Rosengarten, who recently was named Freshman All-American, and appeared in just three games this past season.

The veteran lineman was a Husky first-teamer in 2020 and 2021, earning All-Pac-12 honorable-mention honors as a sophomore. Overall, he appeared in 26 games, starting 16.

In a Monday posting, Curne thanked all of the UW head coaches he had played for, Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake and DeBoer, plus Scott Huff, who has been the offensive-line coach for each of them.

"I don't think there are enough words to describe how grateful I am for my time at UW," Curne wrote on Twitter with the tag Dawg 4L. "Throughout these past four years I have had some of my best memories and experiences with lifelong brothers that'll be with me forever."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Curne's exit further thins down the the Huskies' Texas contingent since the coaching change took place, as well, which has led to the departures of five Lone Star players in edge rusher Cooper McDonald (San Diego State) and running backs Jay'Veon Sunday (TBD), Caleb Berry (Immaculate Word) and Emeka Megwa (Oklahoma, walk-on). 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Diesel Gordon becomes the UW's sixth commitment.
Football

New Dawg Report: Diesel Gordon

By Roman Tomashoff
UW students hang on every football play at Husky Stadium.
Football

Taking a Sneak Peek at the UW 2023 Football Schedule — and It's Brutal

By Dan Raley
Cam Sirmon takes a sip at practice.
Football

Cam Sirmon Makes Another Husky Football Position Change

By Dan Raley
Ishaan Daniels (3) of Bellevue High School has a UW offer.
Recruiting

2 Weeks from Next Sign Date, UW Offers Bellevue Cornerback

By Dan Raley
Keith Reynolds is the UW's second 2023 commit.
Football

New Dawg Report: Keith Reynolds

By Roman Tomashoff
Koren Johnson drives to the basket against Stanford.
Basketball

UW's Koren Johnson Receives Pac-12 Freshman of Week Honor

By Dan Raley
Defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell and Tristan Dunn leave the practice field in deep discussion.
Football

2 UW Football Position Battles That Stand Out Above the Rest

By Dan Raley
Daniel Heimuli goes through a linebacker drill.
Football

Former UW Linebacker Daniel Heimuli Will Transfer to Arizona

By Dan Raley