Victor Curne Leaves UW for SEC for Final Season

Victor Curne, one of the playing-time casualties of the University of Washington coaching changeover to Kalen DeBoer's staff, has resurfaced with a new team a day after he posted a social-media farewell.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound graduate offensive tackle from Houston, Texas, announced he will play his final season of college football for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin.

Curne, a two-season starter, lost his job to redshirt freshman Roger Rosengarten, who recently was named Freshman All-American, and appeared in just three games this past season.

The veteran lineman was a Husky first-teamer in 2020 and 2021, earning All-Pac-12 honorable-mention honors as a sophomore. Overall, he appeared in 26 games, starting 16.

In a Monday posting, Curne thanked all of the UW head coaches he had played for, Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake and DeBoer, plus Scott Huff, who has been the offensive-line coach for each of them.

"I don't think there are enough words to describe how grateful I am for my time at UW," Curne wrote on Twitter with the tag Dawg 4L. "Throughout these past four years I have had some of my best memories and experiences with lifelong brothers that'll be with me forever."

Curne's exit further thins down the the Huskies' Texas contingent since the coaching change took place, as well, which has led to the departures of five Lone Star players in edge rusher Cooper McDonald (San Diego State) and running backs Jay'Veon Sunday (TBD), Caleb Berry (Immaculate Word) and Emeka Megwa (Oklahoma, walk-on).

