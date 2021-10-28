Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Voi Tunuufi First From the Current UW Freshman Class to Start

    The defensive tackle from Salt Lake City replaced the injured Taki Taimani against Arizona.
    Author:

    Thirty years ago, No. 90 for the University of Washington football team absolutely terrorized Arizona.

    Steve Emtman stared down the Wildcats captains with a deranged look during the pregame coin toss, like a cat ready to consume a canary. In a 54-0 victory at Husky Stadium, Emtman embarrassed the poor offensive lineman who lined up opposite him all day long. He did the unforgettable Compton Quake, a memorable sack celebration with the late Jaime Fields.

    Voi Tunuufi wearing No. 90 — a jersey that hasn't been retired but probably should be at some point — quietly got into a stance for the Huskies in Tucson last weekend and started his first game.

    The 6-foot-1, 275-pound true freshman from Salt Lake City is one of just five players from his UW class to play on game day this season and the only one to handle a game-opening assignment. 

    Emtman didn't make inroads nearly that fast. He redshirted his first season. He didn't start a game until the end of his second year with the Huskies, until after he had gained sufficient size and strength. 

    Tunuufi is ahead of Emtman in player development, physically ready to go from day one. Of course, his true test will be to see if he can finish his UW career anywhere near the legend-making monster that Emtman became as he earned first-team All-American, Outland Trophy winner and the No. 1 player taken in the NFL draft, and left school with a national championship. 

    At Arizona, Tunuufi replaced the injured Taki Taimani and stayed in long enough to record one tackle. He basically got his feet wet. But that was something.

    Read More

    Tunuufi and fellow freshman defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa from Makakilo, Hawaii, have been the early standouts of the 2021 class. They both showed up early for spring football practice and immediately made their presence known in drills and scrimmages. 

    The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Peihopa, however, appeared in just three games this season before he was injured, left to wear a protective boot and ride a scooter to get around.

    Tunuufi, however, has appeared in six of seven Husky games so far, sitting out only the 31-24 overtime victory over California. He has accumulated 4 tackles this season, which is a start. 

    He's pulled game snaps along with fellow freshmen in quarterback Sam Huard, defensive back Davon Banks, wide receiver Jabez Tinae and Peihopa, while 11 other players from their class haven't got onto the field yet. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Freshman Voi Tunuufi tackles Arizona quarterback Will Plummer.
    Football

    Voi Tunuufi First From the Current UW Freshman Class to Start

    36 seconds ago
    Asa Turner has started 11 Husky games.
    Football

    Turner Suffered Shoulder Injury, Likely Out for Stanford Game

    57 minutes ago
    Alex Cook is taken off the field with an injury.
    Football

    3 New Husky Starters Seem Likely for Stanford Game

    3 hours ago
    Zion Tupuola-Fetui celebrates his first sack of the season.
    Football

    ZTF's Husky Return Filled with Blood, Sweat and Even Tears

    21 hours ago
    Husky Stadium's south side.
    Football

    Huskies Sit Mired in Lower Half of Pac-12 Power Rankings

    Oct 27, 2021
    Troy Fautanu made his first start at Arizona.
    Football

    Old Kids on the Block for Huskies Have Been in Constant Shuffle

    Oct 27, 2021
    stanford preview
    Football

    4th and Inches Podcast: Sizing Up Stanford, Always a Problem for UW

    Oct 26, 2021
    Dom Hampton tackles a Michigan wide receiver.
    Football

    Weekend in the Hamptons Could Make Dom a First-time Starter

    Oct 26, 2021