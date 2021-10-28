Voi Tunuufi First From the Current UW Freshman Class to Start

Thirty years ago, No. 90 for the University of Washington football team absolutely terrorized Arizona.

Steve Emtman stared down the Wildcats captains with a deranged look during the pregame coin toss, like a cat ready to consume a canary. In a 54-0 victory at Husky Stadium, Emtman embarrassed the poor offensive lineman who lined up opposite him all day long. He did the unforgettable Compton Quake, a memorable sack celebration with the late Jaime Fields.

Voi Tunuufi wearing No. 90 — a jersey that hasn't been retired but probably should be at some point — quietly got into a stance for the Huskies in Tucson last weekend and started his first game.

The 6-foot-1, 275-pound true freshman from Salt Lake City is one of just five players from his UW class to play on game day this season and the only one to handle a game-opening assignment.

Emtman didn't make inroads nearly that fast. He redshirted his first season. He didn't start a game until the end of his second year with the Huskies, until after he had gained sufficient size and strength.

Tunuufi is ahead of Emtman in player development, physically ready to go from day one. Of course, his true test will be to see if he can finish his UW career anywhere near the legend-making monster that Emtman became as he earned first-team All-American, Outland Trophy winner and the No. 1 player taken in the NFL draft, and left school with a national championship.

At Arizona, Tunuufi replaced the injured Taki Taimani and stayed in long enough to record one tackle. He basically got his feet wet. But that was something.

Tunuufi and fellow freshman defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa from Makakilo, Hawaii, have been the early standouts of the 2021 class. They both showed up early for spring football practice and immediately made their presence known in drills and scrimmages.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Peihopa, however, appeared in just three games this season before he was injured, left to wear a protective boot and ride a scooter to get around.

Tunuufi, however, has appeared in six of seven Husky games so far, sitting out only the 31-24 overtime victory over California. He has accumulated 4 tackles this season, which is a start.

He's pulled game snaps along with fellow freshmen in quarterback Sam Huard, defensive back Davon Banks, wide receiver Jabez Tinae and Peihopa, while 11 other players from their class haven't got onto the field yet.

