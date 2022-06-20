Walk-On Quarterbacks Consider Coming to UW in Large Number

They might never step on the field on Saturdays, let alone receive significant practice snaps, but one by one they're entertaining the idea of coming to the University of Washington in some sort of pilgrimage.

As the walk-on quarterback.

These guys apparently are drawn to coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Ryan Grubb's budding reputation for putting up a lot of points and yards, and for turning Jake Haener into a high-level player at Fresno State.

On Sunday, 6-foot-3, 210-pound Camdyn Stiegeler from Oregon City High School in the Portland suburbs posted on social media how he had received a preferred walk-on offer from the Huskies.

In late May, two other QBs, 6-foot-1, 190-pound Jackson Jones in neighboring Tualatin, Oregon, and 6-foot, 175-pound Jakson Berman from Valley Christian School in San Jose, California, indicated they were coming to Seattle without scholarships.

To be sure, each faces some sort of recruiting drawback that prevented them from receiving scholarship offers — either not enough arm strength, too short or not athletic enough.

Stiegeler played for Sheldon High in Eugene before transferring to Oregon City, which finished 2-8 this past season. So he still has to show he can lead a winner. He went head to head with Jones and Tualatin, and lost 47-8.

Jones ultimately guided Tualatin to the 6A state championship game and a runner-up finish.

He was headed to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders as a walk-on QB before changing his mind.

Berman previously committed to San Jose State as a walk-on player before reconsidering and looking at the Huskies as an alternative destination.

The UW already has a trio of scholarship quarterbacks in Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr., returning starter Dylan Morris and one-time 5-star recruit Sam Huard. Respectively, they have two, three and four seasons of eligibility left.

Meantime, the Huskies are trying to land a commitment from either 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize, Kansas, or 6-foot-3, 185-pound Lincoln Kienholz from Pierre, South Dakota, during the current recruiting cycle.

