Was UW's Supreme Edge Rusher Joe Tryon Wise to Leave so Soon for NFL?

Joe Tryon made absolutely the right call.

On Saturday night, he came off the corner, shoved everybody aside and made himself available for the NFL draft.

While many disappointed University of Washington football fans questioned his decision to give up his final two years of college eligibility, suggesting he needed more seasoning or had received bad advice, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound outside linebacker was wise to move forward with his pro football pursuits in a pandemic world.

Making the argument on his behalf, repeat his dimensions and position one more time.

Tyron is 6-5 and 262.

And he's an edge rusher.

While it's easy to take those measurements for granted in today's oversized football world, this now former Husky defender was a freak in terms of physical makeup.

He's a big man who can run.

There aren't many like him.

Tryon likely has plenty of room to bulk up even more without losing speed.

The NFL analysts quickly were catching on, moving him up the draft ladder to the point he couldn't really risk playing another college season, especially with the pandemic putting everything in question across the country.

ESPN's Todd McShay, in his most recent draft forecast, ranked Tryon No. 40, just outside the first round. That was a conservative pick. Other mock drafts have felt comfortable placing him much higher. His reputation was building week by week, analyst by analyst.

Furthering the argument, Tryon is someone with a history who, right or wrong, thinks for himself. So this likely wasn't a rash move on his part.

Coming out of Hazen High School in Renton, Washington, he didn't hesitate to look out for his best interests and switch his longstanding college commitment from Washington State to the UW when he felt he got a better offer.

More recently, Tryon lent his name to the Pac-12 player movement, though he didn't do interviews and publicly stump for the demands. Right or wrong, it was courageous of him to make a show of support with so much at stake with his football career.

Finally, college football is so screwed up right now, with the Pac-12 and Big Ten sitting on the sidelines this fall while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 thumb their noses at them and proceed with abbreviated seasons, that Tryon was right to protect his individual interests.

The NCAA is doing him no favors with everyone splintering off in whatever direction seems right, with health almost the last consideration. It doesn't seem to matter to anyone that more than 1,200 Alabama students have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus.

No one knows if college football will actually survive a fall season or when another one will resume for those sitting out.

Finally, Tryon brings a warrior mentality that will suit him well at the next level. He wants it. He's got the necessary skill set. He doesn't come with the glaring weaknesses that put the pro careers of one-time teammates and fellow underclassmen Hunter Bryant (blocking) and Salvon Ahmed (inside running) at risk.

To those fans who said Joe Tryon will end up as an undrafted free agent by leaving so soon, remember those words next April when his name is called.

