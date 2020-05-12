UW's Jimmy Lake Wants NCAA Commonality in College Football Restart

As Pac-12 football coaches deal with the ongoing pandemic, Washington's Jimmy Lake wants everyone to have the same restart date whenever the health crisis permits.

This would come regardless of whether states, such as Washington and Michigan, have different rules in place regarding campuses opening and social distancing.

"I think the NCAA should have a blanket rule when we would start," Lake said. "I think the NCAA should step in and say here's the date when we should start. We have a non-conference game (to being with), and if they're able to practice for two months before we're able to practice, that's a disadvantage. We need an even playing field."

On Tuesday, Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Colorado's Karl Dorrell and Lake all spoke with media members on a 30-minute conference call about their concerns and wishes in resuming at some point, with the Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth moderating.

The Pac-12 is making each of its football leaders available in groups this week to answer questions and offer opinions on what is sure to be a redrawn college football season.

In response to Lake, Utah's Whittingham suggested that players at least be able to work out and train at campus facilities when permitted rather than sit around and be idle.

"The world isn't always fair," he said.

The coaches collectively said they want a minimum of six weeks of hands-on preparation, which would involve conditioning workouts and actual practices, before sending their players into games.

The coaches said they have discussed scenarios involving seasons that could last anywhere from nine to 12 games, and they were good with whatever is decided.

Dorrell, the new coach at Colorado, said eight weeks of prep work actually would be more his preference when it's OK to resume, using it for a month of training and another to ready his team for its first opponent.

"I don't think we're going to get that," said Dorrell, formerly a UCLA coach and player. "But I think the coaches feel whatever they give us, we'll be happy with that."

Whittingham shared how actually he was able to hold a handful of spring practices at Utah before the pandemic put everything on hold.

"We've worn out those tapes looking at them," he said.

Each of the coaches is faced with finding a new starting quarterback, which presents a huge challenge during this shutdown, and they all spoke of having three-player competitions at some point.

At Washington, Lake will choose from among candidates who include sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and incoming freshman Ethan Garbers. They have virtually no experience at this level, with Sirmon making five mop-up appearances in 2019.

The Huskies also have a new offensive coordinator in John Donovan, from the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, who is installing a new pro-style attack. Donovan hasn't seen any of his players throw a football in person. He's only been able to discuss the basics of his offense with them.

"I think they're all talented, hungry and competitive young athletes all eager to get out there and compete," Lake said, remaining optimistic.

At Colorado, Dorrell will chose from among junior Tyler Lytle, who has served as a three-year backup; senior Sam Noyer, who has played safety and withdrew his name from the transfer portal; and incoming freshman Brandon Lewis.

Whittingham will choose from among senior Jake Bentley, a grad transfer from South Carolina; senior Drew Lisk, originally a walk-on who's appeared in just six Utah games; and sophomore Cameron Rising, now eligible after transferring in from Texas.

"We'll have to get it down to two right away," the Utes coach said. "Two weeks within our opener, we'll decide on a guy."

Whenever that may be.