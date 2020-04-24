Washington Huskies / NFL Draft / Live Blog

HuskyMaven
Dan Raley

Jerry Jones' ostentatious yacht would look good moored outside of the University of Washington's Husky Stadium.

Instead, everyone connected to the NFL draft in Seattle are landlubbers.

That's what happened when you get shut out of the first round, as the Huskies did on Thursday night.

Quarterback Jacob Eason appears certain to go to  his pro football destination on Friday, with a good possibility that tight end Hunter Bryant and center Nick Harris might join him.

Join us in out live blog. 

Seven players from Chris Petersen's final UW team are looking, hoping and waiting to get drafted. We'll follow them through the process.

Dan Raley

SI Draft Tracker

Legend of Sixkiller: On a Wet Day, Sonny and Company Dissected the Frogs

Even with an uneven performance, the Washington quarterback drew raves from visiting TCU.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Interview With 2021 Lineman Commit Kuao Peihopa on 4th and Inches

Kuao Peihopa talks with Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller about his game and the many players who have influenced the way he plays. The versatile lineman talks about his workout regiment and why he chose Washington.

Trevor Mueller

UW Receives Commitment from 3-Star Tight End Caden Jumper

Eatonsville's Caden Jumper offered his recruiting pledge on social media to the Washington Huskies, who landed their second player in 24 hours.

Mike Martin

Damon Huard is Known for the Miami Win, Oregon Pick-Six and the Kid QB

Family tradition runs deep at the quarterback position and in the Husky football program.

Dan Raley

All Hands on Deck: Adams Wants UW Receivers to Step It Up

Young, fleet Husky corps needs to step up to enable inexperienced quarterback to take over.

Dan Raley

Impact Statement: Hawaii DT Commits to UW and What It Means In the Big Picture

It's slim pickings for quality defensive linemen on the West Coast for the class of 2021. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin looks at the where the Huskies and the rest of the Pac-12 Conference stand on this position.

Mike Martin

LISTEN: Kaila and Mike Preview Huskies in NFL Draft on Dawg Thoughts Podcast

With the 2020 NFL Draft hours away Kaila Olin and Mike Martin preview where the Washington Huskies might go in the draft.

Mike Martin

Winner By a Foot: Peyton Henry Impressively Retained Kicking Job

Husky kicker has overcome all obstacles -- devastating defeat, strong competition

Dan Raley

Gregory Concedes UW ILBs Didn't Play Well in 2019, Working on Fixes

Huskies linebacker coach concedes there was a downturn in a position area that typically is a program strength. It was a multitude of reasons.

Dan Raley