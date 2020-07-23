UW Reports 3 Athletes with COVID-19, Bringing Testing Total to 6

The University of Washington, in testing athletes for novel coronavirus, reported three active cases, bringing the overall total to six positives, a school spokesman said on Wednesday.

Over five weeks, the school has tested 208 athletes from its 18 sports, or nearly one-third of the men and women who compete in the UW's intercollegiate programs.

From the latest results, one athlete represented a previous positive case; another is a new positive detected through surveillance or follow-up testing; and the third also is a new positive from someone who was in quarantine and considered at-risk after having contact with an individual who tested positive.

Each of the three athletes who have contracted COVID-19 are going through the school's care and quarantine protocols.

The UW does not identify the athlete by name who tests positive for the virus nor the sport in which he or she is affiliated.

It is unknown whether any UW football player has tested positive for the virus while the school holds on to hope of having some sort of abbreviated football season this fall.

The Pac-12 intends to make a decision by July 31 on when and how it intends to play football. The conference already has canceled all non-league athletic events for the fall.

In football, the Huskies dropped games against Michigan, Sacramento State and Utah State, all scheduled for Husky Stadium in September.

Some have suggested the Pac-12 might consider having each school play 10-game football schedules, by adding another conference team to the original nine league match-ups.

