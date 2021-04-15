WATCH: With UW Scholarship Available, Here Are 3 Potential Recipients

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss who the Huskies should give it to.

The University of Washington, even with its recent flurry of portal transfer additions and veteran players using pandemic eligibility extensions, appears to have a scholarship available.

How should the Huskies use it?

Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin and Mike Martin throw out three names, debate the impact each one would have on the team and sum up how each player would fit into the program.

J.T. Tuimoloau, or JTT, is still available. This 5-star defensive end from Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle's suburbs, who's the state's No. 1 recruit and ranked No. 3 on a national scale, would be one of the biggest gets for the Huskies if they can land him.

To add Tuimoloau, according to Martin, would bring "the JTT effect." The precocious lineman would influence others to follow him to the UW, similar to what's happening with local running backs after Myles Gaskin flourished with the Huskies.

Next is Xavier Worthy, a wide receiver and California's No. 4 recruit who signed with the Michigan but decided not to enroll early. Giles Jackson, who recently switched from the Wolverines to Washington, helped convince Worthy to join the Big Ten team and likely could make him think about playing in Seattle.

Olin sees the wide-receiver room as one of the UW's most competitive going into the 2021 season.

Palaie Gaoteote IV played inside linebacker for USC, but entered the transfer portal in December. Adding Gaoteote to the UW roster would really enhance that position and enhance the school's Hawaiian pipeline.

What to do with the final scholarship?

Olin asks does the UW go for another wide receiver or choose another defender?

For a full breakdown of these three players, and their potential roster fit, check out the full video above.