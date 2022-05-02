Way Too Early Husky Starting Lineup for Kent State

Here's 22 guys who should open the season for the UW in four months.

Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff have 15 spring practices completed to formulate opinions on each and every one of their University of Washington football players.

They have the highs and lows, mostly lows, of 12 games of game footage from 2021 to see how their guys have reacted in real time to pressure-filled situations.

This DeBoer staff is a veteran, demanding group, contrary to the previous coaches, who were a mishmash of people that included guys starting out as full-time assistants or coordinators well past their prime.

Or did you not notice that last season's UW offensive and defensive leaders are now quality coaches for the Green Bay Packers and the Oregon Ducks? Which is a lot like an old cop becoming a school crossing guard.

With all of that mind, we're going to name 22 Huskies who will step on the field first on Sept. 3 against the Kent State Golden Flashes, Don James' old team. As always, we have to have a few surprises for you.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Michael Penix Jr. Honestly, the DeBoer staff likes the progress of all three of its scholarship quarterbacks, and that's not just lip service. Yet the Indiana transfer, when healthy, is a big-time player. Again, he beat Michigan State and Michigan on back-to-back weekends, threw 5 touchdown passes at Ohio State. He's a dual-threat guy. He might look too cool out there, but he's an unflappable guy who seen everything. His previous spate of injuries? Some of them were Big Ten cheap shots meant to hurt him and sit him down. A bigger question is who will be the back-up, Sam Huard or Dylan Morris?

Running back — Richard Newton. DeBoer promised this guy would be ready to go in the fall in coming off a knee ACL injury. This staff previously tried to recruit Newton so it is familiar with him. Itching to play, he jumped into some of the non-contact spring drills. Most of all, he runs harder than most and catches the ball well, making him well suited for this spread offense.

Anything less than an 80-catch season for Rome Odunze shouldn't be acceptable. Skylar Lin Visuals

Wide Receiver — Rome Odunze. The final spring scrimmage ended with him scoring on an acrobatic 50-yard touchdown pass, leaving defensive backs strewn on the field, which should become commonplace. Anything less than an 80-catch season from him will be a disappointment.

Wide Receiver — Jalen McMillan. DeBoer has wanted to get his hands on this Fresno native since they both were in that city at the same time. The receiver was little banged up this spring. Anything less than 70 catches from him will be surprising.

Wide Receiver — Ja'Lynn Polk. Excellent route runner. Tough guy who played a few plays against Montana with broken collarbone. He'll have to fend off the rejuvenated Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and Giles Jackson, a former Texas Tech guy competing against one-time Arizona State and Michigan receivers.

Tight End — Devin Culp. This guy now knows he can be great. He understands the NFL is calling him. He got himself into tremendous shape for spring practice.

Right Tackle — Troy Fautanu. He played the best of all Husky offensive linemen this spring at left tackle. Only Jaxson Kirkland could make him play elsewhere on this O-line.

Right Guard — Henry Bainivalu. He's the first of three seniors who will start up front. He was held out of all contact drills this spring with some sort of ailment. He'll have to beat out Vic Curne to get his job back, and we think he will.

Center — Corey Luciano. Another senior, this guy can play anywhere. Remember when he was a UW tight end? He impressed the DeBoer staff by leaving no question that he deserves to the No. 1 snapper.

Geirean Hatchett is a player on the rise. Dan Raley

Left Guard — Geirean Hatchett. We watched this guy all spring and he's really good. He could be playing at Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma or Notre Dame, where he had offers. Instead, DeBoer will find a full-time spot for this redshirt freshman this fall. He's an all-conference player before he leaves the UW.

Left Tackle — Jaxson Kirkland. A two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection, even when playing hurt at 60 percent. A 39-game UW starter. One way or the other, he's determined to be an NFL first-round draft pick. He's still awaiting NCAA approval to play a sixth UW season, but with all of the player transfer freedoms why would Kirkland be denied?

DEFENSE

Edge Rusher — Zion Tupuola-Fetui. If this guy hadn't got hurt last spring, Jimmy Lake might still be the UW coach. This junior is that good, NFL first-round draft pick good. His Achilles tear 13 months ago was the beginning of the program going into a tailspin.

Defensive Tackle — Kuao Peihopa. DeBoer proclaimed the previously porous Husky run defense has been fixed. A healthy Peihopa, as mean and nasty as any lineman on the roster, is the reason. The redshirt freshman will be an All-Pac-12 player eventually.

Defensive Tackle — Tuli Letuligasenoa. The Tuli and Taki show is no more, which is a good thing. It was novelty act, nothing more than that. A little undersized, Letuligasenoa needs a big, strong tackle playing beside him to do his job well. The junior has that now in Peihopa.

Edge Rusher — Bralen Trice. This might be the most questionable starting spot on the defense. A sophomore, Trice needs to lock it down. One-time Texas A&M transfer Jeremiah Martin shared the starting job with him all spring and will continue to push him.

Linebacker — Carson Bruener. The Huskies started him for the first time at Stanford last year and he was so good it became fairly obvious he was never coming out of the UW lineup again. He's just a sophomore, too.

Linebacker — Cam Bright. If Edefuan Ulofoshio's knee was healthy, and it won't be until well into the season, this Pittsburgh transfer would be coming off the bench, but still playing a lot. This senior and 20-game starter for the Panthers will hold his own on the No. 1 defense.

Mishael Powell (23) and Asa Turner (20) were starters all spring, while Kam Fabiculanan (13) pressed for time in multiple positions. Skylar Lin Visuals

Cornerback — Misahel Powell. He's the second coming of Myles Bryant, a walk-on for no real good reason who showed everyone he deserves a scholarship and a starting job, and maybe someday a pro career. Always working, the sophomore had an interception in the final scrimmage.

Cornerback — Jordan Perryman. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection for a reason at UC Davis. A senior, he intends to be the next vaunted Husky cornerback drafted by the NFL, maybe a second-day selection a year from now.

Safety — Alex Cook. This guy is so cool and confident now after a full season of starting, he's become a team leader. He had an interception in the final scrimmage, as well. A senior, he's playing in his sixth UW season and few have his experience. He and Kirkland are the only remaining starters from the 2019 Rose Bowl against Ohio State, though Cook did it as a wide receiver.

Safety — Asa Turner. The DeBoer staff challenged this guy to quit being an average player and to take his size and athleticism claim a starting spot, and so far he has.

Husky — Dominique Hampton. No player benefitted more from the coaching change than Hampton, a physical player who was made for this newly installed hybrid safety/linebacker spot. He looked fast coming on a corner blitz.

