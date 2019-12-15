Taylor Rapp entered the NFL much like he did the Pac-12 Conference: without fanfare and far better than anyone thought.

As a freshman strong safety for Washington coming in without ultimate recruiting hype, Rapp became an instant starter and wasted no time in turning himself into an elite college player. At the end of his first season, he accepted MVP honors in the 2016 league championship game against Colorado.

As a second-round draft pick and the 51st player taken overall by the Los Angeles Rams last April--likely one round too low--he's done the same thing as a pro. The rookie has shown great impatience in obtaining greatness.

"I was just talking with him a couple weeks ago and he was talking about how 'I need to make more plays other than just tackles,' and the next week he had a pick-6," UW cornerback Elijah Molden said (shown in the accompanying video). "I'm super happy for him."

Two weeks ago, Rapp intercepted a Kyler Murray pass and returned it 31 yards untouched for a touchdown. This set off all kinds positive reaction from Los Angeles to Seattle.

Weddle, a 13-year NFL veteran who played collegiately at Utah, and Rapp have started together in the Rams secondary for seven games now. It seems like a lifetime. They work well in tandem on the last line of defense.

"He's light years ahead of most rookies," Rams free safety Eric Weddle said. "It's tough to come into this league but he aways puts his head down and is trying to learn. He's always trying to get better and work hard and work on his deficiencies. Just seeing his growth, his confidence and us working well together, we sit by each other and talk ball."

Molden, who recently became a first-team, All-Pac-12 corner himself on multiple listings, felt that NFL teams greatly underestimated his former UW teammate when they studied the draft.

"He's up there with the best tacklers in the NFL as a rookie," the Huskies defensive leader said. "For sure, he was a first-round talent when they drafted him in the second round. I thought a lot of teams are going to regret that."

Stepping in when Rams veteran safety John Johnson had shoulder surgery and was lost for the season, Rapp currently ranks fifth at his position league-wide on the Pro Football Focus grading system.

Rapp and Weddle talk situational football regularly and it's paid off for the Rams, who meet the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday while coming off a win over the Seahawks. The second-rounder from Washington is now considered a steal.

"He's been not only one of the best rookies, but over the last 10 games, one of the best safeties out there," Weddle said. "His tackling ability. He's covering. His playmaking. He could have had three or four picks if he could catch, but those will come. The sky's the limit for him."