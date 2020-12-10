Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Week 6 Pac-12 Pick Show with Michael Hartvigson

The former UW tight end Michael  joins the Husky Maven podcast crew to preview week 6 in the Pac-12.
Author:
Publish date:

The Washington Huskies currently are scheduled to play the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Saturday afternoon.

We'll see if COVID-19 chooses to cooperate.

A win would make the Huskies the representative from the North Division in the Pac-12 championship game.

Former Husky tight end Michael Hartvigson joins Kaila Olin, Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller to pick the games in week 6. 

