Well-traveled Ale Kaho Settles on UCLA after Passing on Utah

The one-time Husky recruit has a college football path that's hard to follow.

The college football roadmap for Ale Kaho — who also goes by the name Brandon — goes something like this.

On Monday, the inside linebacker announced on social media that he will play for UCLA next season.

This is after he recently pledged for Utah.

Coming after the Reno, Nevada, product played three seasons as a special-teams dervish for Alabama.

On the heels of signing a national letter of intent with the University of Washington.

All of this taking place after he originally committed to BYU.

Whew.

Kaho, of course, understood all along he was going to draw a little flak from fans at some or all of his potential destinations.

"I know haters gon [sic] talk," he wrote on Twitter. "But it's koo [sic] cuz I know you'd do what's best for you. If you were me too."

So Kaho will finally find his way to the Pac-12 once and for all some three and a half years after he spent the summer in Seattle working out with his then UW teammates.

Back in 2018, he drew his release from Husky coach Chris Petersen after indicating he needed to return home for family reasons.

Two days later, Kaho announced he had rebounded fairly quickly and would play for Alabama.

He spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa but never started for the Crimson Tide. He made his presence felt by blocking three punts and scoring a touchdown off one of them.

With transfer restrictions almost nil these days because of the pandemic, Kaho chose to exercise his right and look for a place to play in which he might become a starter. It just took him a while to find it.

He initially pledged Utah.

UCLA it is.

Kaho and the Bruins will visit Husky Stadium on Oct. 16 to play the Huskies.

Unless something changes.

