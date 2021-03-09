Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Well-traveled Ale Kaho Settles on UCLA after Passing on Utah

The  one-time Husky recruit has a college football path that's hard to follow.
Author:
Publish date:

The college football roadmap for Ale Kaho — who also goes by the name Brandon — goes something like this.

On Monday, the inside linebacker announced on social media that he will play for UCLA next season.

This is after he recently pledged for Utah.

Coming after the Reno, Nevada, product played three seasons as a special-teams dervish for Alabama.

On the heels of signing a national letter of intent with the University of Washington.

All of this taking place after he originally committed to BYU.

Whew.

Kaho, of course, understood all along he was going to draw a little flak from fans at some or all of his potential destinations.

"I know haters gon [sic] talk," he wrote on Twitter. "But it's koo [sic] cuz I know you'd do what's best for you. If you were me too." 

So Kaho will finally find his way to the Pac-12 once and for all some three and a half years after he spent the summer in Seattle working out with his then UW teammates.

Back in 2018, he drew his release from Husky coach Chris Petersen after indicating he needed to return home for family reasons.

Two days later, Kaho announced he had rebounded fairly quickly and would play for Alabama.

He spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa but never started for the Crimson Tide. He made his presence felt by blocking three punts and scoring a touchdown off one of them.

With transfer restrictions almost nil these days because of the pandemic, Kaho chose to exercise his right and look for a place to play in which he might become a starter. It just took him a while to find it. 

He initially pledged Utah. 

UCLA it is.

Kaho and the Bruins will visit Husky Stadium on Oct. 16 to play the Huskies. 

Unless something changes. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Ale Kaho celebrates his Alabama touchdown off his punt block.
Football

Well-traveled Ale Kaho Settles on UCLA after Passing on Utah

Puka Nacua celebrates his TD catch against Arizona.
Football

Nacua Cites 'Family Issues' for Leaving UW Program

Yogi Roth
Football

Watch: Are College Coaches More Like NFL General Managers Now?

Erik Stevenson drives to the basket against UCLA.
Basketball

Stevenson Could Be More of a Can't-miss Player for UW with Inside Help

Michael Carter, one-time UW player, has been dismissed by Long Beach State.
Basketball

Former Husky Guard Michael Carter and Long Beach State Part Ways

Jaxson Kirkland cuts a menacing figure on the UW offensive line.
Football

Kirkland, Wattenberg Pancake Some National OL Recognition

Puka Nacua has entered the transfer portal.
Football

Puka Nacua is Latest Husky to Flee the Program, Enters Transfer Portal

Jamal Bey is surrounded by Utah Utes.
Basketball

Huskies Will Meet Utah in Pac-12 Tourney Opener in Rubber Match