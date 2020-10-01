What Could Washington’s Short Season Look Like?

The University of Washington football team will play seven games in a shortened, revamped season. Five opponents are certain. The Huskies will face every team in the Pac-12 North Division. Add in two crossover games with opponents from the South Division.

Games begin Nov. 6 and 7 and lead up to the Dec. 18 championship game between the division winners. The remaining 10 teams also will play that weekend, presumably matching up against its equal in the opposite division.

Commissioner Larry Scott said all six games will count toward determining division winners, so assume these regular-season pairings won't resemble anything that could become a Pac-12 championship game later.

Scott likely will will follow the SEC, when deciding the non-division match-ups, give its perceived best teams the weakest possible opponents.

A big question in trying to predict the Pac-12 football schedule 3.0 is will the crossover game be the first game played during the season or the last one before the Pac-12 Championship game?

I give my thoughts in the attached video.

Here is my prediction for a 2020 UW Football Schedule 3.0:

· Week 1: vs. Arizona or UCLA

· Week 2: at Oregon

· Week 3: vs. Stanford

· Week 4: at WSU (Thanksgiving weekend)

· Week 5: at Cal

· Week 6: vs. Oregon State

· Week 7: Pac-12 championship game/TBD