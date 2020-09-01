Who Wore It Best: The Huskies' No. 4

Husky fans were supposed to sell out Husky Stadium in four days.

Tailgates and sailgates should have packed the south end of campus and Lake Washington at the end of those four days.

The most anticipated game of the season was meant to go down in four days.

Jimmy Lake was to call his first game as the Washington football coach, yes, in four days.

The new Washington quarterback was going to take the field in front of a packed house also in four days.

Life, amidst this pandemic, was going to be better, maybe normal, in just four days.

We can spend so much time dwelling and being frustrated on what should have been, especially while other conferences are pushing forward with a season. Instead of fussing about it, we're going to reminisce about the No. 4.

With a Husky season coming in how knows when, why not look back at the top three players to wear No. 4 over the past 10 years.