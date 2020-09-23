SI.com
Pac-12 Football: Do You Want 6- or 7-Game Season?

Dan Raley

Six or seven?

This appears to be the big decision that needs to be made, the hold-up per se, when Pac-12 leadership reconvenes on Thursday with the intention of launching an abbreviated football season.

Do conference teams play seven games and begin playing on Oct. 31, which is Halloween?

Or do they shorten the schedule to just six outings and wait until Nov. 7 to get started?

Presidents or chancellors from each Pac-12 member school will debate all of this sometime tomorrow and hopefully have something to announce to an impatient coach, player and fan base in the afternoon, a source has told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

Chances are, the University of Washington and the others will play divisional schedules with or without one crossover game, depending on the format chosen. Here's another opinion from the Oregonian.

The Pac-12 will become the last of the Power 5 conferences to put a football season in play after it postponed all fall sports competition on Aug. 11, citing pandemic concerns. 

The Big Ten and Pac-12 both went this postponement route and have since reversed themselves following the launch of college football and NFL seasons without a significant health backlash.

However, college teams are still struggling to play games in some areas of the country.

Notre Dame postponed its Wake Forest game on Saturday because of positive virus cases among its players.

Houston has been involved with four season-opening postponements of games against Rice, Memphis, Baylor and North Texas. 

