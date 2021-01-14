WATCH: Will Sam Huard be a Factor at Spring Practice?

Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss the possibility of the freshman quarterback taking part in spring practice and the impact that would have.

It has been leaked that six members of the University of Washington's 2021 recruiting class have elected to enroll early and participate in spring training, with hopes of competing for starting jobs in the fall.

One of them is said to be 5-star quarterback Sam Huard.

Husky Maven's Mike Martin thinks Huard's presence would take away needed reps from returning starter Dylan Morris. Also in the mix is Colorado State grad transfer Patrick O’Brien.

If Huard is good enough to win the job, that's great.

If not, the loss of reps to the newcomer could have a negative affect on Morris and him maybe not being as productive in the first half of the schedule.

Martin feels that Morris shouldn't be sharing starting snaps in practice.

"I want the starting quarterback to get starting-quarterback reps and not have to worry about fighting somebody else off," Martin said.

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin was torn about the situation. She noted that Morris has a rapport with the veteran offensive line and a familiarity with the playbook, and should be able to handle any situation he's put in.

Yet Huard comes with more hype and potential talent than any other Husky quarterback in some time.

“Will he bring a little bit of something else that Washington quarterbacks have been missing in recent years?" Olin asked about the freshman. "Maybe."

Will Huard be another Jake Browning and earn the starting role as a true freshman?

Will Morris hold off Huard and be the leader of the Huskies offense come September?

For the full conversation, check out the video above.