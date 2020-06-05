HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Will You Go to Husky Stadium on Game Day?

Dan Raley

Will you go?

Four months from the scheduled opener against Michigan at Husky Stadium, University of Washington football fans are considering the coronavirus threat and asking themselves that very question.

Dave Rost is a Husky season-ticket holder for nearly half a century and such a loyal team follower that ESPN and countless newspapers have done stories on him. He's had these discussions.

Unless things dramatically change, he won't be in attendance. 

"I'm a high-risk guy over 65," Rost said. "I wouldn't put myself at risk. If there's no testing, I'm not going to go."

All over the country, college football fans and their corresponding universities are having these kinds of dialogues. Do they hold games? Permit full-stadium crowds? Do they test for the virus?

In the Southeastern Conference, which offers the most rabid fan base, where football is considered something akin to religion, Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network interviewed Michael Saag, University of Alabama-Birmingham infectious disease director, who offered an ominous warning.

"Besides yelling, cheering spreads the virus in a big, big way," Saag said. "We'll have to see if infections spike after a big game."

This leaves leagues and schools to ponder whether they should restrict crowd sizes or eliminate fans altogether. A lot of people are determined to go.

Washington athletic director Jenn Cohen recently told her alums the school has had an 88-percent renewal rate for Husky football season tickets. 

Ohio State officials reports an 87-percent rate of football season-ticket retention, which encompasses a 44,000 fan base. People are eager to watch their Buckeyes.

At Georgia, president Jere Morehouse expressed hope that they'll be able to fill Sanford Stadium with fans on fall Saturdays. He didn't say how they were going to do it.

"Personally, I'm hoping that we don't have to put any restrictions on at Sanford Stadium, but I have no idea what the public-health experts are going to be telling us at that point," Morehouse said. "If they say we have to have social distancing or you have to wear masks, then we'll approach things as we're advised to do."

If crowds are restricted, Husky fans want to know, how does the school decide who gets let in. The biggest donors? The students? 

While school officials haven't offered anything definitive, fans such as Rost are regularly surveyed on what they would like to see done and given updates. 

It may be well into July before the UW determines any game-day procedures. School officials say they're working on these issues. 

Meantime, Rost says he'll adjust to whatever the outcome is. He'll continue to support the university and hang onto his season ticket. Even if he doesn't use them. 

"I don't mind watching games on TV for a year," he said. "I'm still going to have to tailgate with my buddies. We could meet up at some place like Sand Point (Country Club), have a few drinks and go home."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On the Watch List: Onwuzurike Considered for Lott Impact Trophy

The Lott Impact Trophy committee this week announced that Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is on its preseason watch list.

Mike Martin

Ex-Husky OT Adam Cooney Can Tell You All About 'Marlboro Arms'

The former University of Washington lineman and highly regarded recruit takes us back into the trenches for a revealing look.

Dan Raley

A Preview of the Preview: With Capable QB, UW Should Be Good

The football preview magazines are written in the winter, published in the summer and size up the fall.

Dan Raley

Oregon State Football Player Dismissed for Past Racist Rant

Rocco Carley was a Beavers freshman tight end, the son of a former OSU player, until insensitive video of him was posted on Twitter. The school dropped him from the team.

Dan Raley

Tupuola-Fetui, the Guy from Pearl City, Harbors Big Hopes for Huskies

The defensive tackle from Hawaii appears to be on schedule as he awaits his big break with the Washington football team.

Dan Raley

Sonny 'White Shoes' Sixkiller and Friends Walked All Over Illinois

The 1972 Huskies always came dressed for success, wearing their coaches' approved footwear on game day.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Scoutlook: 2021 UW Tight End Commit Quentin Moore

Newly committed Quentin Moore has a skill set similar to Husky great Darrell Daniels. Trevor Mueller goes beyond height, weight and speed as he breaks down Moore's athletic ability.

Trevor Mueller

Lee Grosscup (1936-2020): Greatest Husky QB That Never Was

Washington was counting on Grosscup to revitalize its floundering football program when a slush-fund scandal and a coach's firing made things worse and caused him to transfer.

Dan Raley

Chew on This: Who are the Husky GOATs or Goats?

When did we go from goats to GOATs? When did we starting using this barnyard word to describe something immortal than inept at the UW and elsewhere?

Dan Raley

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Joins Peace Walk in Ann Arbor

Coach shows his social consciousness alongside Wolverines players in protest organized by one of his former players.

Dan Raley