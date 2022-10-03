With Dorrell Out, 7 Pac-12 Teams Have Changed FB Coaches in 2 Seasons

Next up for the University of Washington football team is a road game against Arizona State, which fired head coach Herm Edwards two weeks ago.

In November, the Huskies will host Colorado, which terminated third-year coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday afternoon, who lasted just 23 games in Boulder.

The UW also will play upcoming games against Arizona, which fired coach Kevin Sumlin 22 months ago and replaced him with Jedd Fisch; Oregon, which has a first-year coach in Dan Lanning, who replaced Mario Cristobal after the latter left for Miami; and Washington State, which fired Nick Rolovich 11 months ago for failing to comply with a state vaccine mandate and replaced him with assistant Jake Dickert.

The Huskies aren't scheduled to play USC, which fired Clay Helton 12 months ago and ultimately hired Lincoln Riley away from.

Oh yeah, the UW is still breaking in new coach Kalen DeBoer, who's been on the job for just five games after the school fired Jimmy Lake 11 months ago for a sideline incident but more so for presumably not winning enough in a season and a half.

Welcome to Pac-12 football, where seven of the dozen coaching jobs have flipped over, one after the other, in two seasons.

Want a veteran coaching staff to learn from league-wide, you go to Utah, which has employed Kyle Whittingham for 18 seasons; Stanford, which has trotted out David Shaw for a dozen seasons; California, which has had Justin Wilcox in charge for six seasons; and Oregon State and UCLA, who hired Jonathan Smith and Chip Kelly five seasons ago each, respectively.

Herm Edwards and Bob Gregory shook hands nearly 10 months ago following the ASU-UW game. Neither one is at those schools now. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12's latest coaching casualty, Dorrell, had the ignominious failure of previously being fired by UCLA 16 years ago. Colorado pulled the plug on him once the Buffaloes began the season 0-5, losing 43-20 to Arizona on Saturday in Tucson.

Dorrell leaves Colorado with an 8-15 record, which included a 20-17 decision last year, when the UW practically did everything it could to lose that one. For example, the Huskies fumbled on first-and-goal at the Colorado 3 and had the ball returned for an 88-yard Buffaloes touchdown.

Of course, the Huskies didn't have a regular head coach that day, relying on an interim staff headed up by then-defensive coordinator Bob Gregory.

Demonstrating that this sudden football coaching turnover isn't solely confined to the Pac-12, Wisconsin also abruptly fired eight-year coach Paul Chryst earlier on Sunday.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation