    December 17, 2021
    ZTF Says He's Not Entering the Next NFL Draft

    The University of Washington edge rusher hasn't played a full season of college football as a starter yet.
    Zion Tupuola-Fetui made a big announcement on Friday.

    He revealed how he's lounging at home in Hawaii.

    Oh yeah, the junior edge rusher also said he's not entering the upcoming NFL draft and presumably will return to the University of Washington next season, though he didn't exactly make that latter part crystal clear in his social-media postings.

    Yet the player known as ZTF seems to like it in Seattle and he's invested four seasons in the Huskies, plus fellow Hawaiian native Inoke Breckterfield on Friday was hired as UW defensive-line coach. 

    As for his NFL considerations, a mock draft released in August listed Tupuola-Fetui as the No. 6 player going in the first round — and this was while he was still recovering from an Achilles tendon tear incurred during spring practice, such is his high regard.

    He followed up with another tweet that wasn't fully explained and someone pressed him on the possibility of transferring to Washington State, where Hawaiian Jayden de Laura is the quarterback.  

    Tupuola-Fetui responded to the WSU rumor in a vague manner and then deleted his response. 

    The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Pearl City, Hawaii, missed the Huskies' first five games this fall before returning against UCLA. He appeared in five games, even starting three of them, before suffering a different injury and missing the final two games. 

    An injured Zion Tupuola-Fetui leaves the field following at the Apple Cup.

    Zion Tupuola-Fetui leaves the field at the Apple Cup.

    In the UW's pandemic-shortened, four-game 2020 season, ZTF was sensational with 7 sacks among his 13 tackles and 3 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, and he made a national name for himself. He finished as the NCAA leader by average in both categories, collecting 1.75 sacks and causing 0.75 fumbles an outing.

    His performance earned him first-team All-Pac-12 honors, plus third-team AP All-America accolades. 

    Playing five games this past season, ZTF finished with 8 tackles and a lone sack. 

    A full season of playing and starting, something the Hawaiian hasn't done yet at the UW, would go a long way to making him an even more attractive draft prospect in everyone's eyes. 

