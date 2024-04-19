Huskies Will Try to Do Moore at TE with Less
It was almost as if the University of Washington football team had a veteran tight end for each quarter of every game during the 2023 season, sending four players onto the field at that position in all 15 outings.
Devin Culp and Jack Westover typically took turns pulling the starting assignment, both considered extra athletic while running their pass routes; followed by Josh Cuevas, who provided a downfield receiving threat with a pair of 57-yard catches, and Quentin Moore brought up the rear as this bonafide bruising blocker.
It's a tight-end situation that might be unique to college football in the 10 years that there have been CFP semifinals stretching seasons out to as many as 15 games.
Either way, it was a one off for the UW for now with Culp and Westover finishing up their eligibility and making themselves available for next week's NFL draft and Cuevas transferring to Alabama after coach Kalen DeBoer left the Huskies for the Crimson Tide.
That leaves Moore, a sixth-year senior, alone to provide an experienced building block as Jedd Fisch's staff restocks the position with raw talent.
"I didnt expect it at all, but I'm making the most of it trying to teach the younger guys," Moore said of being the lone vet. "They're doing a good job though, stepping up to the plate."
One might say the 6-foot-4, 255-pound player from Kenmore, Washington, by way of Independence Community College in Kansas is a trendy player, and not just because he was part of that massive use of UW tight ends.
He's one of four players on the Husky roster who has a Seahawks connection in the family as the son of Mark Moore, a cornerback for the local NFL franchise (1987), who was drafted out of Oklahoma State. Others are junior running back Sam Adams II, who's the son of former Seahawks defensive tackle and first-round draft pick Sam Adams (1994-99); junior edge rusher Russell Davis II, who's the offspring for one-time Seattle defensive tackle Russell Davis (2006); and junior nickelback Dyson McCutcheon, who's the grandson of former Seahawks running back Lawrence McCutcheon (1980).
As this younger Moore tries to finish strong and become an NFL player himself, he's got plenty of film of himself as a blocker after appearing in 28 Husky games and starting four. However, he has just 7 career catches for 71 yards and a memorable touchdown, numbers he greatly needs to enhance.
Moore scored on a 2-yard scoring catch that proved to be the deciding points in the UW's 34-31 victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas, a most satisfying moment for him in last year's tight-end free-for-all. He has two photos framed at home of his clutch catch, which he described as a thrill moment.
With Fisch's newly installed offense, he feels the tight end will receive even more chances for pass-catching glory.
"This year, I'm trying to take it to heart and work on my receiving," he said. "Yeah, there's a lot more opportunties for me."
