Player(s)
Coleman Shelton, Sidney Jones, Will Dissly
Team(s)
Washington Huskies

3 Former Huskies Re-Sign with Their NFL Teams

Will Dissly, Sidney Jones and Coleman Shelton agree to new deals with old employers.

With NFL players changing teams nonstop in recent days, a trio of former University of Washington greats will stay put, with tight end Will Dissly, cornerback Sidney Jones and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton re-signing with their most recent employers.

The Seattle Seahawks reached agreement on new deals with Dissly and Jones while the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams reupped Shelton on Monday to a contract extension.

According to multiple reports, Dissly will receive a three-year, $24 million pact. He made $3.1 million total over his first four seasons with the Seahawks, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Montana native comes off a season in which he started 14 of the 15 games he appeared and caught 21 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Jones, who ruptured his Achilles heel in a Pro Day workout five years ago to slow his entry into the NFL, agreed to a one-year, $3.6-million deal with the Seahawks, his third pro team.

The corner played in a welcome 16 games, which was four more than his previous high, and started 11. For the Seahawks this past fall, he had a career-best 10 pass break-ups and 66 tackles.

Shelton has been a valued back-up player for the Rams over three seasons, playing both guard and center, and he reportedly agreed to a two-year deal, though the terms haven't been announced yet. 

Shelton has played in 43 career games for the Rams and actually drew a pair of starts on the way to the Super Bowl.

